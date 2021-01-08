Simphiwe Dana announces dad’s passing in emotional Twitter post

Another local celebrity is mourning the passing of a parent. Simphiwe Dana announced the passing of her father in an emotional Twitter post. The award-winning singer confirmed that her father has passed away on Thursday. The Afrosoul singer came from a religious background with her father being a preacher, exposing her to music in both choral and gospel forms. Though the star didn’t provide more details surrounding the death of her dad, the devastated Dana took to Twitter to share the sad news, she wrote: “My father passed on in the early hours of this morning.

“I need time to process.”

Fans and industry colleagues have flooded the songstress’s timeline with messages of support to Dana and her family.

“Sorry for your loss Sisi 💔” wrote singer Phelo Ndiki née Bala.

“I am so very sorry for your loss.

“May you find all the comfort and healing that you need,” commented TV anchor and producer Doreen Morris.

“Condolences my Queen,” added actor Zola Hashatsi ka Motsiri.

“I’m so sorry Sis. Hugs, love and strength,” said actress and poet Lebogang Mashile.

“Condolences to you and family,” added actress and TV producer Ferry Jele.

Meanwhile, former child star Sidwell “Psyfo” Ngwenya, this week announced the death of his mother, well-known opera singer June “Diva” Kraus.

Taking to Instagram, the former YoTV presenter shared the sad news, also paid a moving tribute to Kraus.

He wrote: “Thank you for everything you ever did for me. You gave me a new destiny and a chance for a better life.

“As heartbreaking as it is to type this, I am also happy that you lived a full life and took your last breath doing what you love doing most, travelling to other countries.

“We will miss you and love you always.”