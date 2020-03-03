Simphiwe Dana apologises to Mnakwethu host Musa Mseleku

Award-winning musician Simphiwe Dana has issued an apology to popular polygamist Musa Mseleku after she voiced her dislike for the television show, "Mnakwethu" .

She had turned her anger into a personal attack on Mseleku who is the show's host. This comes after the musician attacked the show and Mseleku last week in a string of tweets.

The "Nzinga" hitmaker said that the show was about humiliating women for entertainment.





She further said: "I’m definitely sure this Musa of yours that you love has a tiny dick. Only explanation for his obsession with humiliating women".





Taking to Twitter this week she said that she aimed her anger at Musa instead of the show.





"I have watched a few episodes of 'Mnakwethu' in disbelief over the past few weeks. As a feminist, the emotional abuse and humiliation of women on the show really hurt and angered me greatly. As a result, I personalised that anger and took it out on Musa Mseleku."





"I unreservedly apologise for this. For any hurt I have caused him, I am truly sorry - and I believe there is another, less harmful way from all parties affected, that this conversation can be had," read the statement.

