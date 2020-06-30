EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Simphiwe Dana. Picture: Supplied
Simphiwe Dana. Picture: Supplied

Simphiwe Dana confirms her mother has Covid-19

On Tuesday, legendary singer Simphiwe Dana confirmed that her mother, who is a retired health professional, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, she said: “My mom has been diagnosed with the coronavirus. She is a retired nurse who went back to work for an old age home because nursing to her is a calling.

She continued: “She is recovering at home and seems to be ok. She has diabetes. Still, I have faith she will pull through.”

Dana shared another cute video of her mother, entertaining her "little cancer patients".

She wrote: "My mother dancing with her little cancer patients"

The "Usikhonzile" star posted another powerful message, urging peeps to take the coronavirus serious.

She said: "Now that we are starting to see Covid deaths of our close friends and families, I beg you to stop throwing the term herd immunity around. You are risking people’s lives. It is irresponsible."

Fans and friends sent messages of love and support to the singer and her family, with many calling for Mzansi to pray for the selfless heroine, who took it upon herself to help curb the deadly disease, in her golden years.

Covid-19

