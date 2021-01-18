Simphiwe Dana defends Somizi after he loses his cool with journalists

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Musician Simphiwe Dana has defended Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung for putting journalists on blast. It all started when Julia Madibogo of City Press approached the “Idols SA” judge for comment on allegations that he was divorcing his husband, Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo. Responding via text to the request for comment, Somizi said: “Please make my year and write the story as I will sue the living hell out of you and your publication for this crap you are asking me….get your facts right or go join Sunday World”. He then took a screengrab of the text and posted it on his Instagram account saying “So @city_press has become a tabloid...okay...two can play that game…”, he then went on to ask his followers to dial the journalist’s number. Somizi also took aim at an editor at Sunday World, Kabelo Khumalo.

The “Somizi and Mohale: The Union“ star was approached for comment after allegations that production on his cooking show, ”Dinner at Somizi’s“, has been put on hold amidst legal proceedings instituted by Hastings Moeng.

Taking to Twitter, Simphiwe said that she felt Somizi was not wrong in his response.

“I don’t think Somizi is wrong. There are boundaries. Respect them. Us being public figures doesn’t create grounds for uba wena usiqhele. Otherwise write your story ungasifaki”, she tweeted.

I don’t think Somizi is wrong. There are boundaries. Respect them. Us being public figures doesn’t create grounds for uba wena usiqhele. Otherwise write your story ungasifaki pic.twitter.com/x7SiYCsoDf — #BamakoIsHere (@simphiwedana) January 18, 2021

When a tweep asked Simphiwe if she had seen that Somizi referred to a journalist as an“‘abortion survivor”, she suggested that it was done so within reason.

“I didn’t see this one. And it’s completely out of line. It would be good to know what led to it”, she replied.