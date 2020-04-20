Simphiwe Dana faces backlash for calling SA men 'gold diggers'





Posting on her account, the " Ilolo" singer said: " Truth is that South African men are the biggest gold diggers. They even dig the maintenance money ."





Furthermore she added: "Bacela iUber (they ask for Uber) . Ubathengele iairtime ( you buy them airtime) . ubabhatalele irent ( pay for their rent) . They're driving your car. using your bank card. and you're paying all the bills. shameless. Still have the audacity to go out there and say they're taking care of you. That you a gold digger. They're not paying maintenance."

Twitter was in shambles on Sunday night when afro soul singer, Simphiwe Dana labelled South African men as the "biggest gold diggers".