Local songstress Simphiwe Dana is getting married to opera singer Pumeza Matshikiza.

The “Usikhonzile” singer made the big announcement on Twitter and talks about how it took her a long time to accept her queer identity.

She nonchalantly mentions that she’s getting married.

“It took me a long time to accept that I’m queer. And please, take it from me. I have never lied to you. I’m now getting married to the most amazing person. I need you to be happy for me,” she posted.

Fans were overjoyed for the singer and congratulated her on her pending nuptials.

“Wish you absolutely everything of the best and cherish everything that you have, take care to guard it and accept the moments as they come. The gift you have is incredible, may the highest blessings be bestowed upon you,” said @BackyardstudioC.

“We are! We are! We arrreee!! We're so happy for you!! I'm so glad you chose your happiness above everything else. Siyakuvuyela sisi,” said @LuXotyeni.

“This is beautiful. We are happy for you and love loving you. One love,“ said @Sebatjane_.

“May your marriage be beautiful and may u love and keep each other safe and happy for the rest of your years,” said @thangz_big.

Last year, Simphiwe came out on social media on Twitter.

“I’ve been holding this in since forever. I am gay,” she said.

And while she mentioned that she finally accepted that she would be marrying a woman, she didn’t specify that it would be with Pumeza.