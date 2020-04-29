Simphiwe Dana isn't here for the boycott threats

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Award-winning musician Simphiwe Dana is not worried about threats to have her “cancelled” after her claims that South African men are gold diggers caused a social media storm last week.

The star broke the internet when she took to Twitter to slam men who were “the bottom of the barrel”.

“Truth is that South African men are the biggest gold diggers. They even dig the maintenance money,” she said.





Furthermore, she added: "Bacela iUber (they ask for Uber). Ubathengele iairtime (you buy them airtime). ubabhatalele irent (pay for their rent). They're driving your car. using your bank card. and you're paying all the bills. shameless. Still have the audacity to go out there and say they're taking care of you. That you a gold digger. They're not paying maintenance."





Her comments saw the hashtag #SimphiweDanaMustFall trend and a week later, fans are still threatening to boycott her new album, "Bamako", if she does not apologise to South African men.





After a little break, Simphiwe returned to social media over the weekend and made it clear that she knew about the calls to boycott but that she was not here for such threats.





She even joked that she would make cocktails from the men's tears.





“Gold diggers: stop calling me a gold digger otherwise I won’t buy your album. Me: I need these man tears for my cocktail. What can I do to get more of them?”