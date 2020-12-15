Simphiwe Dana slams Nathi Mthethwa for failing artists

Singer Simphiwe Dana did not mince her words this week when she aimed a loaded gun at Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa for "failing" artists since the Covid-19 pandemic hit South Africa. Simphiwe took to Twitter on Sunday to call out the minister after she revealed that, thanks to a few recent gigs, she was finally able to pay her bills, without help from the minister and his department. "For the first time in a while, I can pay bills. You don’t know what it means to me. South Africa, do better by your artists! This is so embarrassing," Simphiwe tweeted. I’m saying this because I’ve not been able to pay my bills. I understand I’m a higher tier artist! I’m just scared for the ones! And Whether they’re ok. I think I’m talking to my government at this point and asking for them to be kinder to us. We work, we don’t deserve this! — #BamakoIsHere (@simphiwedana) December 13, 2020 The songstress, who identified herself as a "higher tier artist", explained that her rant was motivated by the struggles she endured this year. Simphiwe said she was calling out government because she felt it had "debased" her despite the quality music she has released during a career that spans more than 15 years.

"The fact that I’m a whole IT artist and general thinker and you debase me like this. After all the quality music I’ve given you."

The songstress also called out the minister's "useless spokesperson", whom she said, "just hates everyone".

This is not the first time the singer has had strong words for the department.

In May this year during lockdown level 5, Simphiwe took to Twitter to engage with the department, saying she was yet to receive a response to her application for relief as an artist, 70 days after her initial application.

“It’s been over 70 days since lockdown, I haven’t gotten a response to my Covid-19 proposal. Could you update us on what the hold up is?” she asked at the time.

Their interaction ended amicably after the minister replied to her tweets and promised to see to it that the award winning hitmaker received assistance.