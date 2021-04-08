Simphiwe Dana takes aim at President Cyril Ramaphosa

Award-winning musician Simphiwe Dana has taken aim at President Cyril Ramaphosa for what she labelled “ignoring” artists and their cries for help during the Covid-19 pandemic. Simphiwe, who is not afraid to express her thoughts and often takes to social media to share how she feels politics in South Africa and the state of the nation, said she was unimpressed with the president's supposed disinterest in the arts. “I’m also quite unimpressed with how our president has ignored the arts during this pandemic. “But he will be ‘shocked’ when things completely fall apart in this sector,” wrote Simphiwe. I’m also quite unimpressed with how our president has ignored the arts during this pandemic. But he will be ‘shocked’ when things completely fall apart in this sector — #BamakoIsHere (@simphiwedana) April 6, 2021 The “Uzokhala” hitmaker also went on to note the similarities between the art and political fields, emphasising that working in these fields means having more than just a job.

The thing about politics. It can’t just be a job. Same for the arts — #BamakoIsHere (@simphiwedana) April 6, 2021

In January, Simphiwe expressed her concern that South African leaders were taking an "'authoritarian tone” with the nation, warning that it may be the early signs of a dictatorship.

“I’m getting increasingly concerned with the authoritarian tone our leaders are taking with us. And the authoritarian ways they’re adopting.

“These are the early signs of a dictatorship. I’m saying this because we pride ourselves in the way SA governs,” she tweeted.

She voiced her concern that soon “men with big guns” may show up at our door if we disagree with our leaders.

“I worry that soon we won’t be able to disagree with our leadership without men with big guns showing up on our doorsteps and our own people cheering them on.

“I hope to God I’m wrong. This pandemic is exposing a lot of ish.”