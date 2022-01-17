Simphiwe Dana takes aim at the ANC, says she’s ready for a woman president

Award-winning musician Simphiwe Dana has said she is ready for South Africa to have a woman president. However, she is not banking on that happening with the governing party.

Dana said this after acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo criticised Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu for her controversial article in which she slammed the judiciary as “colonised Africans”. In her opinion piece, “Hi Mzansi, have we seen justice?", Sisulu took shots at the judiciary and and the country’s legislative framework. She claimed the Constitution did not work for masses of Africans who languished in poverty and accused politicians of engaging in “stomach politics” at the expense of the poor.

Zondo condemned Sisulu’s comments as an insult to the judiciary. He said Sisulu had no facts to back her claims and called for action to be taken. Taking to Twitter, Dana said even though she would love to see a woman lead the country, she was not certain that woman should come from the ANC because it was a "lost cause". "If the ANC wasn’t such a lost cause, a female president from the camp would be such a breath of fresh air.

“Given that the ANC as a whole has created such destruction, the treatment of Lindiwe Sisulu seems particularly aggressive. But alas, throw the whole thing away." If the ANC wasn’t such a lost cause, a female President from the camp would be such a breath of fresh air. Given that the ANC as a whole has created such destruction, the treatment of Lindiwe Sisulu seems particularly aggressive. But alas, throw the whole thing away. — music.as.love (@simphiwedana) January 14, 2022 Ntsiki Mazwai also expressed that she was "ready for a woman president". In a series of tweets, she said that her money was on Sisulu.