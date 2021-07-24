Simphiwe Dana ‘wounded’ following mom’s death

Actress and singer Simphiwe Dana has revealed that her mother has died. Taking to Twitter on Thursday in a moving tribute, the award-winning musician wrote: “Our wonderful mother, MamJoli, left us earlier today.

“We are wounded, but grateful for the grace with which she raised us and all her other adopted children. Please hold us in prayer.” Our wonderful mother, MamJoli, left us earlier today. We are wounded, but grateful for the grace with which she raised us and all her other adopted children. Please hold us in prayer 🙏🏾 — #BamakoIsHere (@simphiwedana) July 21, 2021 The “Uzokhala” hitmaker shared some memorable moments she’d had with her mother, a retired health professional. She loved her little cancer patients pic.twitter.com/4UlbjAyJHG — #BamakoIsHere (@simphiwedana) July 22, 2021 The star said she was proud that she had honoured her mother while she was still alive.

“I featured my mother in my music video for ’Bantu Biko Street’. She was a health worker, so the role was fitting. “I have found a way to honour my mother throughout my work. We all fit inside her heart so snugly that there perhaps was never space for herself.” I featured my mother in my music video for Bantu Biko Street. She was a healthworker, so the role was fitting. I have found a way to honor my mother throughout my work. We all fit inside her heart so snugly, that there perhaps was never space for herself pic.twitter.com/HxD8cZvb2L — #BamakoIsHere (@simphiwedana) July 22, 2021 Watch the “Bantu Biko Street” music video below:

Messages of condolence have been pouring in on social media as fans and industry friends express their support to Dana and her family. “Oh sis 💔 I am so sorry, condolences to you and your whole family 🕯,” wrote singer Brenda Mtambo. “My love may her soul Rest In Peace … may you be comforted by the Peace of God that surpasses all man’s understanding,” commented fashion powerhouse David Tlale.

“My deepest sympathies to you and your family Simphiwe 🕊🤍,” added television and radio host Mel Bala. “My sincerest condolences Queen ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” said musician Anto Neosoul. “💔💔💔💔💔💔Condolences to you and the entire family. Everyone knows how much all of you loved your Mom, how scared you were when she got sick. We rejoiced when she recovered.

“This loss is on top of a mountain of loss. I pray for you to get through this time. You are loved,” tweeted poet Lebogang Mashile. In June 2020, Dana revealed that her mother had contracted coronavirus. “My mom has been diagnosed with the coronavirus. She is a retired nurse who went back to work for an old-age home because nursing to her is a calling,” tweeted Dana at the time.