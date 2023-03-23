Simphiwe Ngema reflects on juggling four productions in the past three months

Local actress and singer Simphiwe Ngema recently took to Instagram and penned a reflective note about how hectic the past three months had been for her. The “Abomkhulu” actress shared with her 2.3 million followers that she had been involved in four productions, shooting two, simultaneously.

During this time, her son Tiyani Chinyani, with model and actor Tino Chinyani also started school and had a hospital visit. “The past three months have been really hectic (to say the least) I shot four productions (two of them simultaneously). Bhuka started school and had two hospital visits, had two weddings of close friends and campaigns in between,” she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simphiwe Chinyani (@simzngema) The actress said the past few months had days where she felt as though she was drowning, but she kept it together. She noted that the support she received from her family, friends and management team was remarkable.

“I don’t know how I would’ve gotten through all of it without you, you literally held my hand through it all. I kept going because I knew you had my back, you were the the fuel that kept me going even on my worst days,” Ngema wrote. Her post was accompanied by a video containing clips of the past few months of the actress on set, with her child and her partner, who gushed in the comments section about how proud he was of Ngema. Chinyani also posted a series of pictures of him and Ngema together, looking very in love and captioned it, “Forever”.