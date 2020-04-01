Simz Ngema buys new house with 'no insurance money' from Dumisani's death

Taking to Instagram, Simz posted a picture of an email from a property CEO congratulating her on buying her new home.

The picture was accompanied by a lengthy caption in which Simz when her husband, actor Dumisani Masilela died, he did not have any life insurance as people assumed. Actress Simz Ngema has purchased a new home and made it clear that the house was not purchased from insurance money from her husband's death.





"3 years ago I became a 27yr old Widow. My husband passed away 2 months after our wedding (with no life insurance) and I was left with nothing. I didn’t have a job and I was left with a car that he was murdered in. My family was all I had," she said.





The star recalled how when she took her family away on a beach holiday people said she was spending her late husband's insurance money.





"I remember posting a picture of me at the beach with my family and people talking about how I’m spending my late husband’s insurance money (which I didn’t have) and wishing I actually had it."





"I was fortunate that I had a family that could take Care of me (Most widows don’t). 3 months later I got a job at broken vows and 3 months after that my aunt died in my arms and it felt like things were just getting worse.





"I promised myself that I would work so hard that when people look at me they would actually think that I did get that insurance money. Mission accomplished", she further said.





