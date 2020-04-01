Simz Ngema buys new house with 'no insurance money' from Dumisani's death
3 years ago I became a 27yr old Widow. My husband passed away 2months after our wedding (with no life insurance) and I was left with nothing. I didn’t have a job and I was left with a car that he was murdered in. My family was all I had. I remember posting a picture of me at the beach with my family and people talking about how I’m spending my late husband’s insurance money (which I didn’t have) and Wishing I actually had it. I was fortunate that I had a family that could take Care of me (Most widows don’t). 3months later I got a job at broken vows and 3months after that my aunt died in my arms and it felt like things were just getting worse. I promised myself that I would work so hard that when people look at me they would actually think that I did get that insurance money. Mission accomplished😂🤞🏾. moral of the story, people will always talk, don’t let what they say hurt you or get you down. Use it as motivation to become a better person and to achieve your goals. Before you judge a widow for moving on, wether it be buying a new house, a car or falling inlove again just be glad she’s moving at all. Today I choose to celebrate my goals because for the longest time, achieving something was a relief and not a celebration. I’m not afraid to talk about what I’ve been through because I learnt a long time ago that “you can’t heal under a mask, wounds need air”. My achievements might be small but next time you see me, know that’s all ME!!!. Here’s to healing and achieving more goals 🥂🍾🏠💵💰👩👦🚘 Get up! Little lady, no one is coming to save you.
