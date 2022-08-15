Sio joins other African women making waves in music

House vocalist Sio has been announced as Spotify’s EQUAL Africa ambassador for August 2022. Sio made her musical debut in 2013 and has since collaborated with several top names in music such as Kid Fonque, FKA Mash, Ziyon and Yugen Blakrok.

The news of Sio being crowned the streaming platform’s EQUAL Africa ambassador was announced earlier this month at a Women’s Day brunch. The EQUAL programme is one of Spotify’s initiatives to help eliminate barriers for women in the music industry. The programme is also geared towards shedding light on powerful female voices making groundbreaking moves on the continent’s music scene

In an Instagram post, Sio shared the good news with her fans and followers, saying how honoured she was for the spotlight being shone on her. EQUAL Africa August ambassador Sio. Picture: Supplied "I’ve taken it upon myself to challenge, in my music and how I share it with the world, how things have always been in favour of men to the exploit and degradation of women. “I am honoured beyond measure and so excited to be the ambassador of EQUAL Africa! I give thanks for the immense spotlight it gives me and my music and the many doors and opportunities it will afford me,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S I O (@iam_sio) The brunch also recognised the growth of the previous EQUAL Africa artists, such as Nomfundo Moh, who is dominating the music charts. A panel discussion took place with Spotify’s head of music in sub-Saharan Africa with Phiona Okumu, Nomfundo Moh, Angela Weickl and Kim Sineke. Panel discussion with Angela Weickl, Phiona Okumu, Nomfundo Moh and Kim Sineke. Picture: Supplied The four women agreed that in order to rewrite the women’s narrative in the music industry and to make it more inclusive, education is important.

