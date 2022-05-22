Siphesihle Vazi makes his movie debut on Netflix

South African media personality Siphesihle Vazi is making his Netflix debut. Vazi bagged a lead role on Netflix’s local film, “Collision”.

The film looks at the current socio-political climate of the country, bringing into question the freedom of South Africa and those who live within her borders, 28 years after South Africa was declared a democratic republic. The KwaZulu-Natal born star will be playing the role of Cecil, an aspirant musician, growing up in the streets of Hillbrow. “I think it’s just a beautiful story full of surprises and unexpected twists. I love how all the worlds come together in a very unexpected manner. It really felt like the butterfly effect.

“No storyline is more important than the next because they all organically fit into one another. Everyone watching will find a storyline that speaks to them, no doubt,” he says. Vazi adds that he is grateful to be given an opportunity to share his talent on such a big platform. “Being on such a massive platform that has given so many local talents a platform is such an honour and a big deal for me.

