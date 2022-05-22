Siphesihle Vazi makes his movie debut on Netflix

South African media personality Siphesihle Vazi is making his Netflix debut.
Vazi bagged a lead role on Netflix’s local film, “Collision”.
The film looks at the current socio-political climate of the country, bringing into question the freedom of South Africa and those who live within her borders, 28 years after South Africa was declared a democratic republic.
The KwaZulu-Natal born star will be playing the role of Cecil, an aspirant musician, growing up in the streets of Hillbrow.
“I think it’s just a beautiful story full of surprises and unexpected twists. I love how all the worlds come together in a very unexpected manner. It really felt like the butterfly effect.
“No storyline is more important than the next because they all organically fit into one another. Everyone watching will find a storyline that speaks to them, no doubt,” he says.
Vazi adds that he is grateful to be given an opportunity to share his talent on such a big platform.
“Being on such a massive platform that has given so many local talents a platform is such an honour and a big deal for me.
“Part of my plan for my career is to focus on becoming a household name, and with this opportunity, I feel I am definitely moving in the right direction.”
Vazi rose to fame in 2015 when he worked as a field presenter for “Selimathunzi”. He worked his way up and landed acting roles on “Muvhango”, “Makoti” and is currently on Mzansi Magic’s “The Queen”.