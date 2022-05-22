Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Sunday, May 22, 2022

Siphesihle Vazi makes his movie debut on Netflix

Siphesihle Vazi.

Published 3h ago

South African media personality Siphesihle Vazi is making his Netflix debut.

Vazi bagged a lead role on Netflix’s local film, “Collision”.

The film looks at the current socio-political climate of the country, bringing into question the freedom of South Africa and those who live within her borders, 28 years after South Africa was declared a democratic republic.

The KwaZulu-Natal born star will be playing the role of Cecil, an aspirant musician, growing up in the streets of Hillbrow.

“I think it’s just a beautiful story full of surprises and unexpected twists. I love how all the worlds come together in a very unexpected manner. It really felt like the butterfly effect.

“No storyline is more important than the next because they all organically fit into one another. Everyone watching will find a storyline that speaks to them, no doubt,” he says.

Vazi adds that he is grateful to be given an opportunity to share his talent on such a big platform.

“Being on such a massive platform that has given so many local talents a platform is such an honour and a big deal for me.

“Part of my plan for my career is to focus on becoming a household name, and with this opportunity, I feel I am definitely moving in the right direction.”

Vazi rose to fame in 2015 when he worked as a field presenter for “Selimathunzi”. He worked his way up and landed acting roles on “Muvhango”, “Makoti” and is currently on Mzansi Magic’s “The Queen”.

