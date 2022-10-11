Sipho ‘Psyfo’ Ngwenya and his wife Amirah welcome their first baby

The proud parents had social media all broody with their cute announcements of the birth of their first child.
Baby Ngwenya, who recently made his appearance, was all cooed up in cuteness as Sipho and Amirah shared his arrival with their followers.
The new mom shared a video of Sipho and his baby recreating a scene from “The Lion King” movie.
She captioned it : “I don’t know how I felt about the shooting of this particular production BUT it warms my heart to see you this excited @iammrcroc congratulations mate 🤎”
Her post was loved by fans and friends in the industry, including Ayanda Thabethe, Nandi Madida and Lerato Kganyago.
m_barlee wrote: “Aaaaaw the cutest. Congratulations mama ❤️😍❤️.”
iamdjvoodoo wrote: “Behave wena Rafiki! That’s VERY precious cargo! 😂😂😂 @iammrcroc.”
ciamnene wrote: “He’s the happiest man in the worlds😍😍😍it’s beautiful.”
An equally proud Sipho posted an image of himself holding his son and captioned it: “I waited for you for so long but I was patient enough to know that only good things come to those who wait.
“No words can express how happy you have made me. It’s only been a few days but you have already shown me what true love is all about. I cannot wait for many more days with you as my son!
“Welcome to the world my boy ❤️❤️🐊 #babycroc #love #fatherandson.”
minniedlamini wrote: “I’m not crying you are”
snazzyangel wrote: “Happy for you Sipho and your lovely wife. May God’s grace continue to lead you guys on this beautiful journey of parenthood.”
rare_amber_cuisine wrote: “What a great role-model you and wife are to our young ones. Waiting is everything❤️❤️❤️congratulations forever”