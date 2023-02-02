Sir Trill says he hasn’t received a cent from DJ Maphorisa: ‘It’s tiring and mentally damaging’

This year has picked up right from where 2022 left off from as the incessant quarrelling and beefing among local artists continue. In the latest ongoing saga, platinum-selling amapiano vocalist Sir Trill has once again hit out at his previous label for not paying him his share of royalties.

Sir Trill took to Twitter on Wednesday, February 1, to claim that he’d “never seen a cent” despite making several hit songs over the past few years. “It’s tiring and mentally damaging. So many hits and I’ve never seen a cent. I’m tired.” It’s tiring and mentally damaging. So many hits and I’ve never seen a cent . I’m tired . — GHOST (@SIR_TRILLSA) February 1, 2023 “Never been an artist that talks much or exposes much,” he added. “This will definitely be a joke to some of y’all. Which I understand. But it’s mentally damaging and exhausting . What are we working so much for?”

never been an artist that talks much or exposes much . This will definitely be a joke to some of y’all . Which I understand . But it’s mentally damaging and exhausting . What are we working so much for ? — GHOST (@SIR_TRILLSA) February 1, 2023 He then concluded, “Thank you to everybody who genuinely supports “SIR TRILL” . This will probably be my last tweet . 🫶🏾🤍🙏🏾.” thank you to everybody who genuinely supports “SIR TRILL” .this will probably be my last tweet . 🫶🏾🤍🙏🏾 — GHOST (@SIR_TRILLSA) February 1, 2023 This isn’t the first time Sir Trill has voiced his displeasure at his situation with his previous record label, which we understand to be DJ Maphorisa’s BlaqBoy Music. “It’s not me who doesn’t want to drop music,” he shared on an Instagram Story last July. “They’re trying to shut me down. Working overtime to cancel my shows outside when all I did was help the same people.”

He added: “I wish you guys saw people for who they really are. It’s ‘you either let us eat from your plate or you don’t eat at all’. I’m still not gonna sign my hard work, sweat and tears away to anybody.” While he didn’t name DJ Maphorisa by name, most people understood the post to be referring to him. A day later, Maphorisa took to Twitter to seemingly discredit the “Emlanjeni” hitmaker’s statement.

