Sishii closes ‘Gomora’ chapter to focus on music journey

Multi-talented Ntobeko Sishi, who goes by the stage name Sishii, has become a well-known actor in Mzansi thanks to his role on the award-winning soapie “Gomora”. Earlier this month, Mzansi Magic announced that the popular show would be coming to an end after its fourth season, which concludes in October.

Sishii will be leaving the show in May to focus on his music career and he has also released a new single, “I Don’t Dance”. IOL Entertainment caught up Sishii to find out more about his experience working on “Gomora” and his bubbling music career. Sishii’s journey began with him following his heart after receiving a call to audition for the role of Ntokozo on Mzansi Magic’s “Gomora” while a presenting on “Hectic Nine/9”.

Since then he has gone on to hone his craft and become a national talking point. “I’m very grateful to have been a part of the show for over three seasons. I firmly believe that I grow the most when I find comfort in the unknown, so I’m excited for the next chapter of my career,” he shares. The cast of “Gomora” features some of Mzansi’s top actors, including Zolisa Xaluva, who portrayed his father, Thembi Seete, his character’s mother on the show, and Connie Chiume.

Sishii explains that working with the veteran actors, people he had looked up to his entire life, “was a life-changing experience.” “I would pick their brains on a regular basis, asking questions and for advice that has shaped my growth as an actor. They were all loving in their interactions with me, and to watch them work was an honour.” As Sishii closes the “Gomora” chapter, he is now focusing on his storytelling as a musical artist.

Maintaining multiple careers is no easy task and creatives are always faced with the challenge of making time for everything. “I don’t have a stringent timetable/schedule, but I make sure to make as much time as possible for both,” he shares. “I’ve been quite spontaneous, serving whatever feels inspiring at the time. My job is to create an environment where I can enjoy the process of either medium, and the rest is up to God.”

Sishii always aims to evoke nostalgia with his songwriting, and he explains that his creative process is dear to him. “If my music can heal me, I’m sure there’s someone else out there who could feel the same. “That’s my only gauge: how it makes me feel. Which means I’m all about being honest about my personal experiences. I write with people I feel close or drawn to.”

His new single, “I Don’t Dance”, has been released off the back of a record deal with Mr Eazi’s emPawa Africa. Sishii’s relationship with emPawa Africa began in 2019 when he entered the emPawa 30 competition on Instagram. “I was required to post a video of myself performing an original song, so I submitted a video of my song ‘All Night’ and it racked up quite a number of views and immense support from my fans.

“They tagged Mr Eazi like crazy and he reached out to me to commend the song. He even posted it on his story and got me really excited. “When I was offered a deal, I was ecstatic because the company’s values are in line with ours. I’ve always been a fan of emPawa’s ethos and work in the continent. It’s more a business collaboration than a record deal, and I love that.” “I Don’t Dance”, Sishii explains, was created in a moment that didn’t feel like a studio session – he was just freestyling with a friend.