Sithelo Shozi turns up the heat as she shows off her mommy makeover

A few weeks ago, DJ and social media influencer Sithelo Shozi jetted off to Turkey for a mommy makeover. Shozi has been having fun with her new hot body and teeth and has been serving her followers content. Throughout her journey, Shozi has been open with her followers, sharing her before and after surgery images.

Story continues below Advertisement

She previously emphasised that there was nothing wrong with “giving yourself a makeover” as she shared her wish to end “surgery stigma”. Now that her body has healed, she is ready to show off the results of her Brazilian butt lift and liposuction done in Istanbul. The DJ had also shared that her “hip dips” were a huge concern for her but it is safe to say she has achieved her desired shape.

Teaming up with her go-to photographer Nkanyiso Nqhome, Shozi opted for a Playboy-cover-inspired shoot, looking like a Playboy bunny with her black fishnet stockings and bunny ears. For the risqué picture, Shozi had black tape crosses covering her nipples, showcasing her perfectly shaped breasts. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sithelo Shozi (@_sithelo) Instagram users flooded her comments section with posts admiring her body and letting her know that she was turning up the heat.

Story continues below Advertisement

@mihlalii_n wrote: “Istofu siku 6, siwisa ng'shu'gesi 🚨🚨🚨🚨” (loosely translated this means stove is on 6, it’s even tripping the electricity). The mother of three had previously said that going for surgery was the “best decision and best reward” she could have given herself. Shozi has two daughters with Royal AM chairperson and musician Andile Mpisane and a son with Makhosini Maseko.