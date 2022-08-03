Sithelo Shozi ups her fight for justice with petition for protection order

Local DJ Sithelo Shozi, is not backing down in her quest for justice, following the allegations of abuse she levelled against the father of her children, Andile Mpisane. As Women’s Month kicks off in South Africa, Shozi shared on her Instagram stories that she would be dedicating August to, raising awareness around Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

She also revealed she would be partnering with various organisations, including Women for Change SA, who work with domestic abuse victims. A known visual creative, Shozi posted a thought-provoking image of herself appearing to be in an abused state. There is a hand covering her mouth and several others around her head. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sithelo Shozi (@_sithelo) It is often said a picture is worth a thousand words, which is most likely why in her caption she only put a full stop, letting the image do all the talking.

In recent weeks, Shozi has broken her silence and gone public with strong allegations of abuse against the Royal AM chairman and her ex partner, Mpisane, who she shares daughters Flo and Coco with. The sensitive matter has landed Mpisane and his wealthy mother Shauwn Mkhize on SA Twitter trends as the public weighed in. Mkhize recently released a statement refuting the strong allegations levelled against her son.

Shozi also shared a petition on Change.Org to help justice prevail for her in obtaining a protection order against Mpisane. “I have filed for a protection order and ask you to please sign this petition to plead for justice to prevail; for the protection order to be granted so that me and my children are safe,” Shozi pleaded. A hearing is scheduled for October 31.

