Sithelo Shozi's shocking allegations of abuse against baby daddy Andile Mpisane

On Tuesday evening, DJ Sithelo Shozi took to her Instagram stories to interact with her followers in a Q&A catch-up session. This was nothing out of the ordinary for the mother of three as, in the past, she has given a glimpse of her life through the sessions. But yesterday's catch-up was a shocker – or as she would say, "isigaxa" – and it saw her trending.

When it comes to her private life, Shozi usually keeps things private. But when was asked by one of her followers what lessons she took away from her relationship with Royal AM chairperson Andile Mpisane, her response left many of them shook. Sithelo Shozi Instagram stories. Picture: Screenshot Instagram @_sithelo The DJ posted an audio of a telephonic conversation between her and what is believed to be Mpisane. He can be heard denying her access to their child and also threatening her with violence.

In several now-deleted Instagram stories, Shozi exposed the alleged domestic abuse she suffered during her relationship with the father of her two children, Florence “Flo” and Likuwe “Coco” Mpisane. She even posted images of her swollen face for her followers to see. Sithelo Shozi Instagram stories. Picture: Screenshot Instagram @_sithelo Shozi, in one of her now-deleted Instagram stories, explained why she went public with the shocking claims.

“I’m not one to speak out about ANYTHING concerning my private life, more especially where my kids are involved, but everyone has a breaking point and this narrative has gone too far. I’ve been silent for far too long & hid my truth for the sake of peace but today I will NOT be silenced,” she wrote. When her baby daddy sent shock waves across Mzansi with his surprise wedding to Tamia Mpisane, leaving her with their three month old, Shozi remained mum despite her trending across all social media platforms. Sithelo Shozi Instagram stories. Picture: Screenshot Instagram @_sithelo The DJ also touched on the moment, which was a public affair. She revealed that that was her “break free from an endless pain”.

