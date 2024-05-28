Siv Ngesi and Rob Van Vuuren share what 30 years of democracy means to them

As South Africa heads to the polls for the general election, it’s also become a time for reflection, especially when it comes to 30 years of democracy. At the recent Comedy Central and Nandos 'DemoCrazy: A Roast of South Africa', IOL Entertainment caught up with comedians and actors Rob Van Vuuren and Siv Ngesi and picked their brains on what 30 years of democracy means to them.

30 years of democracy is the buzz phrase on everyone’s lips and one thing has become evident that it has a different meaning for each citizen. For Ngesi, there have been a lot of failures mixed in with a lot of good during the last 30 years of democracy. “There's been positive things, there's been negative things. “I'm very proud to be a South African and I really feel like we as a population must really get involved. Get our hands dirty and realise that we can't blame the government for everything that goes wrong.”

Van Vuuren, on the other hand, says 30 years of democracy means that he is really old. “We come a long way ... we've come a really, really long way and I must say being old I remember what it used to be like. We live in a beautiful country and it's an amazing place and I couldn't be happier to be here,” said Van Vuuren. “We're 30 years in, we're going to be okay, we're going to be okay, I promise you.”

Ngesi advised the youth to vote, saying that not voting is not an option, and one ought to realise what people have fought for and what people have died for. While some young South Africans are stuck trying to figure out who to vote for in this election 2024, Ngesi has it figured out. His vote may be a secret, but Ngesi revealed that he would be voting for one of his closest friends Mmusi Maimane, party leader of Build One South Africa (BOSA).