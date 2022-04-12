Siv Ngesi boxing in heels gets tweeps talking

Local actor Siv Ngesi is jumping on the boxing craze that is currently trending in Mzansi. Celebrity boxing is currently trending on all social media platforms, following all the action this weekend in Sun City.

Ngesi must be feeling encouraged to sharpen his skills following the epic boxing match between Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiq. The comedian took to social media to show just how sharp his boxing skills are, with him wearing stiletto heels. In his caption, Ngesi joked that he would be able to "destroy any celeb even while wearing heels”. We might have to agree after watching him move in those stilettos, especially with the video’s epic ending.

Even me in heels , they stand no chance! (Watch till the end ) 😂😂😂 #CelebCity pic.twitter.com/mhwwJlX3Lp — Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) April 11, 2022 Ngesi can certainly move and hold his weight in the ring, even TV and radio personality Anele Mdoda thinks Siv could fight Mayweather. Siv boxing in heels has also sparked quite the conversation on Twitter, with tweeps weighing on the comedian boxing in heels. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 0:23 onwards https://t.co/3MkvYqhf1C pic.twitter.com/asMLu7wzch — BlackIsKing (@SlayMeKingBey) April 11, 2022 @legohntoampe said "Lol!! Y’all make boxing look easy go ask @casspernyovest how different punching a punching bag and actually punching a moving target that can punch you back is🤣🤣🤣"

One tweep said that since Big Zulu is eager to get in the ring and looking for an opponent, Ngesi should get Cassper to organise. I'm gona need a Rumble in the Dyangle between you and our reigning Champion Naak Musiq 🥊💪🏿 https://t.co/X9rbgwBtPH — Agu (@MyBeastovio) April 11, 2022 🤣😂🤧😅



Boxin craze done caught our country 🥊. Not a bad thing, long as our women and children are safe and we ain't killin each other 💪🏾💯🖤. https://t.co/ENKCDBoSp6 — Minister Of Mars: The Martian 👨🏾‍🚀 🪐 (@Saint_Siah) April 11, 2022 @kwamodiba said "I heard @BigZulu_ZN saying he is looking for a celeb that is willing to get in the ring with him. Reach out to @casspernyovest Maybe he might be interested to organize a match for the 2 of you. #CelebCity.“ Floating like an elegant butterfly that will leave you hospitalised.💀🔥 https://t.co/i0yraCPl8l — Deane Bloem (@deanebloem) April 11, 2022 I knew this was coming 😂😂😂😂😂 so spicy...the jumps so unessary but necessary !!! Im here for it https://t.co/FQWdRPm1Yt — Un🌟🥂🥂 (@UnstazFavourite) April 11, 2022 Rapper Cassper Nyovest has started quite the trend with his celebrity boxing match extravaganza, and it seems that Mzansi can expect more matches in the future.