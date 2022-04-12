Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Siv Ngesi boxing in heels gets tweeps talking

Siv Ngesi. Picture: Instagram

Published 2h ago

Local actor Siv Ngesi is jumping on the boxing craze that is currently trending in Mzansi.

Celebrity boxing is currently trending on all social media platforms, following all the action this weekend in Sun City.

Ngesi must be feeling encouraged to sharpen his skills following the epic boxing match between Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiq.

The comedian took to social media to show just how sharp his boxing skills are, with him wearing stiletto heels.

In his caption, Ngesi joked that he would be able to "destroy any celeb even while wearing heels”. We might have to agree after watching him move in those stilettos, especially with the video’s epic ending.

Ngesi can certainly move and hold his weight in the ring, even TV and radio personality Anele Mdoda thinks Siv could fight Mayweather.

Siv boxing in heels has also sparked quite the conversation on Twitter, with tweeps weighing on the comedian boxing in heels.

@legohntoampe said "Lol!! Y’all make boxing look easy go ask @casspernyovest how different punching a punching bag and actually punching a moving target that can punch you back is🤣🤣🤣"

One tweep said that since Big Zulu is eager to get in the ring and looking for an opponent, Ngesi should get Cassper to organise.

@kwamodiba said "I heard @BigZulu_ZN saying he is looking for a celeb that is willing to get in the ring with him. Reach out to @casspernyovest Maybe he might be interested to organize a match for the 2 of you. #CelebCity.“

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has started quite the trend with his celebrity boxing match extravaganza, and it seems that Mzansi can expect more matches in the future.

