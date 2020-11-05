Siv Ngesi calls out SA celebs for being vocal about US elections

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Local comedian Siv Ngesi finds it humorous that Mzansi celebrities are so vocal about the US elections. The nail biting race between Democratic nominee Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump has been the main topic of conversation both online and in real life. And with Biden inching closer to having enough electoral college votes to nab the US presidency everyone is commenting on what is going on in the US. Mzansi celebrities have also been very active online such as Sizwe Dhlomo and L Tido posting: “Americans complain about Trump but still vote for him. “South Africans complain about the ANC but still vote for the party.

“What does this mean?“

Americans complain about trump but still vote for him . South Africans complain about the ANC but still vote for the party. What does this mean ????? — 16 (@L_Tido) November 4, 2020

The “Knuckle City” star decided to throw some shade and said: ”Great to see SA celebrities have political opinions without being in the pocket of the party in power!

“They tweet more about US elections than SA political issues #Elections2020.”

Great to see SA celebrities have political opinions without being in the pocket of the party in power! They tweet more about US elections than SA political issues #Elections2020 — Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) November 5, 2020

Outspoken poet Ntsiki Mazwai took a jab at them and said: “I didn't even know they had political views.”

I didn't even know they had political views 😂 https://t.co/fuhd7HEaGq — Ntsikizayiboni (@ntsikimazwai) November 5, 2020

In case you missed it, the previous South African national election in 2019 several local celebrities were vocal about their political affiliations and included them MCing and performing at various political events.

Some celebrities such as AKA and Bonang Matheba even received video calls from President Cyril Ramaphosa during the campaigning period.

This led to many people online speculating that many of the endorsements given by some of the A-listers were paid for.