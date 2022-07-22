Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, July 22, 2022

Siv Ngesi, Donovan Goliath and Nina Hastie score nominations at inaugural DStv Content Creator Awards

DStv Content Creator Awards nominees. Picture: Supplied

DStv Content Creator Awards nominees. Picture: Supplied

Published 4h ago

Share

Over 1500 entries were received making the selection process quite the task for judges.

After watching hours of creative, hilarious, heartfelt and thumb stopping content, the nominations for the first-of-its kind awards were announced on Sunday at The Hallmark House in Johannesburg.

Content creators, brands, agencies and awards' partners came out in their numbers to find out who made the nominees’ list.

The event was hosted by award-winning digital content creator Paballo Kgware.

The categories for the awards are diverse and touch on most aspects of content creating, motoring, alter ego and even social commentary.

A few Mzansi celebrities such as Siv Ngesi, The Kiffness, Donovan Goliath and Nina Hastie received nods in their respective categories.

Here is a full list of the nominations:

COMEDY AWARD

Prev Reddy

Suhayl Essa

Nadia Jaftha

Khanyisa Unfiltered

Tricia Mpisi

ALTER EGO AWARD

Coconut Kelz

Gosiame Ntshole (GC Celebrity)

Prev Reddy

Cassidy Nicholson (A Girl Named Cassidy)

CAUSE AWARD

MTN WildAid

Siv Ngesi – Sanitary Pad Vending Machine

Nicole Bessick

Puleng Moloi

Dr Nosipho Mhlanga

HOW I SHOT IT AWARD

Donovan Goliath

Chris Rogers

SOCIAL COMMENTARY AWARD

Slaying Goliath

Politically Aweh

Checkers Sixty60 Tinder Swindler

The Kiffness

Gosiame Ntshole (GC Celebrity)

PODCAST OF THE YEAR

Our Love Journey With Mpoomy

SlikourOnlife

POPcast4Real

Women Wright

Sam Tech Girl Wright

KASI CONTENT CREATOR AWARD

Siyabulela Makumsha

Thabang Nkotoane

Masego Jacobs

Keotshepile Mosagale

Kamogelo Molefe

STITCH AWARD

Doef Cake

Yasien Fredericks

Boiiinito

Jeandre Balie

Tsoanelo Moyo

THUMB-STOPPING AWARD

Barbie Jackson

WhatMyBoyfriendWore (Sergio Ines)

Nadia Jaftha

Donovan Goliath

Chris Rogers

SOL BEST CONTENT CREATOR AWARD

The Kiffness

Lemii Loco (Molemo Lehoko)

Nina Hastie

Chris Rogers

Wian Van den Berg

NETWERK24 SMAAKMAKER

Jacques Oosthuizen

Crazy Werrie (Werner Smit)

QMan (Quiton Janse van Rensburg)

Wongley (Chanley Wong)

Lisa Met Die Rooi Hare (Lisa van Rooyen)

PERFORMANCE AWARD

Rudi Smit

Diamond Thug

The Kiffness

Blxck Natives Studio

Chantel Ben

FILM/FESTIVAL/EVENT ART AWARD

AdinsDesign (Adin Kamanda)

Lindiwe Hope

OAS1SONE

Daniel Rheed

POP CULTURE ART AWARD

Falko Fantastic

Chris Valentine

Ryan Jonathan

Frans Smit

Zinhle Sithebe

BEST BRAND-OWNED PLATFORM PRESENTED BY MELTWATER

Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar

MTN WildAid

Checkers Sixty60

Savanna Launches Gugu

Brutal Fruit – You Belong

BEST GAME/APP AWARD

Ackermans Character Shop - Sea Monster

MatchKit SA

Savanna Launches Gugu

LoveCapeTown

BEST INFLUENCER CAMPAIGN AWARD

My Kreepy Teacher - Retroviral

#DoritosFlaminHotDuets - 365 Digital

LUX - Edelman

Love Cape Town - Find Your Freedom

Jameson - Rapt

AUTOMOTIVE AWARD

The Car Scene

Muzi Sambo

Juliet McGuire

DN Spots (Brad Sampson)

Matthew Kanniah

BEAUTY AWARD

Phaello Tshabalala

Mbali Christina

Francesca Lindon

Nuzhah Jacobs

Rezah Sampson

FASHION AND STYLE AWARD

Blue Mbombo

Kim Jayde

WhatMyBoyfriendWore (Sergio Ines)

Nabilah Kariem

Yoliswa Mqoco

FITNESS AWARD

Zinhle Masango

Angelique Fredericks

Zaakirah Khalek

Lucky Fadzi

Juanita Khumalo

FOODIE AWARD

Lorna Maseko

Chef Nti (Nthabiseng Ramaboa)

In The Midnight Kitchen (Zorah Booley)

Sifo The Cooking Husband (Sinoyolo Sifo)

Cooking With Luyanda (Luyanda Mafanya)

CONTENT OF THE YEAR. PRESENTED BY DSTV

Donovan Goliath

Nadia Jaftha

The Kiffness

Oluthando Keteyi