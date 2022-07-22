Siv Ngesi, Donovan Goliath and Nina Hastie score nominations at inaugural DStv Content Creator Awards

Over 1500 entries were received making the selection process quite the task for judges. After watching hours of creative, hilarious, heartfelt and thumb stopping content, the nominations for the first-of-its kind awards were announced on Sunday at The Hallmark House in Johannesburg.

Content creators, brands, agencies and awards' partners came out in their numbers to find out who made the nominees’ list. The event was hosted by award-winning digital content creator Paballo Kgware. The categories for the awards are diverse and touch on most aspects of content creating, motoring, alter ego and even social commentary.

A few Mzansi celebrities such as Siv Ngesi, The Kiffness, Donovan Goliath and Nina Hastie received nods in their respective categories. Here is a full list of the nominations: COMEDY AWARD

Prev Reddy Suhayl Essa Nadia Jaftha

Khanyisa Unfiltered Tricia Mpisi ALTER EGO AWARD

Coconut Kelz Gosiame Ntshole (GC Celebrity) Prev Reddy

Cassidy Nicholson (A Girl Named Cassidy) CAUSE AWARD MTN WildAid

Siv Ngesi – Sanitary Pad Vending Machine Nicole Bessick Puleng Moloi

Dr Nosipho Mhlanga HOW I SHOT IT AWARD Donovan Goliath

Chris Rogers SOCIAL COMMENTARY AWARD Slaying Goliath

Politically Aweh Checkers Sixty60 Tinder Swindler The Kiffness

Gosiame Ntshole (GC Celebrity) PODCAST OF THE YEAR Our Love Journey With Mpoomy

SlikourOnlife POPcast4Real Women Wright

Sam Tech Girl Wright KASI CONTENT CREATOR AWARD Siyabulela Makumsha

Thabang Nkotoane Masego Jacobs Keotshepile Mosagale

Kamogelo Molefe STITCH AWARD Doef Cake

Yasien Fredericks Boiiinito Jeandre Balie

Tsoanelo Moyo THUMB-STOPPING AWARD Barbie Jackson

WhatMyBoyfriendWore (Sergio Ines) Nadia Jaftha Donovan Goliath

Chris Rogers SOL BEST CONTENT CREATOR AWARD The Kiffness

Lemii Loco (Molemo Lehoko) Nina Hastie Chris Rogers

Wian Van den Berg NETWERK24 SMAAKMAKER Jacques Oosthuizen

Crazy Werrie (Werner Smit) QMan (Quiton Janse van Rensburg) Wongley (Chanley Wong)

Lisa Met Die Rooi Hare (Lisa van Rooyen) PERFORMANCE AWARD Rudi Smit

Diamond Thug The Kiffness Blxck Natives Studio

Chantel Ben FILM/FESTIVAL/EVENT ART AWARD AdinsDesign (Adin Kamanda)

Lindiwe Hope OAS1SONE Daniel Rheed

POP CULTURE ART AWARD Falko Fantastic Chris Valentine

Ryan Jonathan Frans Smit Zinhle Sithebe

BEST BRAND-OWNED PLATFORM PRESENTED BY MELTWATER Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar MTN WildAid

Checkers Sixty60 Savanna Launches Gugu Brutal Fruit – You Belong

BEST GAME/APP AWARD Ackermans Character Shop - Sea Monster MatchKit SA

Savanna Launches Gugu LoveCapeTown BEST INFLUENCER CAMPAIGN AWARD

My Kreepy Teacher - Retroviral #DoritosFlaminHotDuets - 365 Digital LUX - Edelman

Love Cape Town - Find Your Freedom Jameson - Rapt AUTOMOTIVE AWARD

The Car Scene Muzi Sambo Juliet McGuire

DN Spots (Brad Sampson) Matthew Kanniah BEAUTY AWARD

Phaello Tshabalala Mbali Christina Francesca Lindon

Nuzhah Jacobs Rezah Sampson FASHION AND STYLE AWARD

Blue Mbombo Kim Jayde WhatMyBoyfriendWore (Sergio Ines)

Nabilah Kariem Yoliswa Mqoco FITNESS AWARD

Zinhle Masango Angelique Fredericks Zaakirah Khalek

Lucky Fadzi Juanita Khumalo FOODIE AWARD

Lorna Maseko Chef Nti (Nthabiseng Ramaboa) In The Midnight Kitchen (Zorah Booley)

Sifo The Cooking Husband (Sinoyolo Sifo) Cooking With Luyanda (Luyanda Mafanya) CONTENT OF THE YEAR. PRESENTED BY DSTV