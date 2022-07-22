Siv Ngesi, Donovan Goliath and Nina Hastie score nominations at inaugural DStv Content Creator Awards

Over 1500 entries were received making the selection process quite the task for judges.
After watching hours of creative, hilarious, heartfelt and thumb stopping content, the nominations for the first-of-its kind awards were announced on Sunday at The Hallmark House in Johannesburg.
Content creators, brands, agencies and awards' partners came out in their numbers to find out who made the nominees’ list.
The event was hosted by award-winning digital content creator Paballo Kgware.
The categories for the awards are diverse and touch on most aspects of content creating, motoring, alter ego and even social commentary.
A few Mzansi celebrities such as Siv Ngesi, The Kiffness, Donovan Goliath and Nina Hastie received nods in their respective categories.
Here is a full list of the nominations:
COMEDY AWARD
Prev Reddy
Suhayl Essa
Nadia Jaftha
Khanyisa Unfiltered
Tricia Mpisi
ALTER EGO AWARD
Coconut Kelz
Gosiame Ntshole (GC Celebrity)
Prev Reddy
Cassidy Nicholson (A Girl Named Cassidy)
CAUSE AWARD
MTN WildAid
Siv Ngesi – Sanitary Pad Vending Machine
Nicole Bessick
Puleng Moloi
Dr Nosipho Mhlanga
HOW I SHOT IT AWARD
Donovan Goliath
Chris Rogers
SOCIAL COMMENTARY AWARD
Slaying Goliath
Politically Aweh
Checkers Sixty60 Tinder Swindler
The Kiffness
Gosiame Ntshole (GC Celebrity)
PODCAST OF THE YEAR
Our Love Journey With Mpoomy
SlikourOnlife
POPcast4Real
Women Wright
Sam Tech Girl Wright
KASI CONTENT CREATOR AWARD
Siyabulela Makumsha
Thabang Nkotoane
Masego Jacobs
Keotshepile Mosagale
Kamogelo Molefe
STITCH AWARD
Doef Cake
Yasien Fredericks
Boiiinito
Jeandre Balie
Tsoanelo Moyo
THUMB-STOPPING AWARD
Barbie Jackson
WhatMyBoyfriendWore (Sergio Ines)
Nadia Jaftha
Donovan Goliath
Chris Rogers
SOL BEST CONTENT CREATOR AWARD
The Kiffness
Lemii Loco (Molemo Lehoko)
Nina Hastie
Chris Rogers
Wian Van den Berg
NETWERK24 SMAAKMAKER
Jacques Oosthuizen
Crazy Werrie (Werner Smit)
QMan (Quiton Janse van Rensburg)
Wongley (Chanley Wong)
Lisa Met Die Rooi Hare (Lisa van Rooyen)
PERFORMANCE AWARD
Rudi Smit
Diamond Thug
The Kiffness
Blxck Natives Studio
Chantel Ben
FILM/FESTIVAL/EVENT ART AWARD
AdinsDesign (Adin Kamanda)
Lindiwe Hope
OAS1SONE
Daniel Rheed
POP CULTURE ART AWARD
Falko Fantastic
Chris Valentine
Ryan Jonathan
Frans Smit
Zinhle Sithebe
BEST BRAND-OWNED PLATFORM PRESENTED BY MELTWATER
Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar
MTN WildAid
Checkers Sixty60
Savanna Launches Gugu
Brutal Fruit – You Belong
BEST GAME/APP AWARD
Ackermans Character Shop - Sea Monster
MatchKit SA
Savanna Launches Gugu
LoveCapeTown
BEST INFLUENCER CAMPAIGN AWARD
My Kreepy Teacher - Retroviral
#DoritosFlaminHotDuets - 365 Digital
LUX - Edelman
Love Cape Town - Find Your Freedom
Jameson - Rapt
AUTOMOTIVE AWARD
The Car Scene
Muzi Sambo
Juliet McGuire
DN Spots (Brad Sampson)
Matthew Kanniah
BEAUTY AWARD
Phaello Tshabalala
Mbali Christina
Francesca Lindon
Nuzhah Jacobs
Rezah Sampson
FASHION AND STYLE AWARD
Blue Mbombo
Kim Jayde
WhatMyBoyfriendWore (Sergio Ines)
Nabilah Kariem
Yoliswa Mqoco
FITNESS AWARD
Zinhle Masango
Angelique Fredericks
Zaakirah Khalek
Lucky Fadzi
Juanita Khumalo
FOODIE AWARD
Lorna Maseko
Chef Nti (Nthabiseng Ramaboa)
In The Midnight Kitchen (Zorah Booley)
Sifo The Cooking Husband (Sinoyolo Sifo)
Cooking With Luyanda (Luyanda Mafanya)
CONTENT OF THE YEAR. PRESENTED BY DSTV
Donovan Goliath
Nadia Jaftha
The Kiffness