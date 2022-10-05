Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Siv Ngesi is revved up to get into the ring with Cassper Nyovest

Published 2h ago

Known for his controversial Tweets and fiery commentary, Siv Ngesi is on a mission to get into the boxing ring with rapper Cassper Nyovest but his request is being ignored by the star.

Not going down without a fight and putting up one for days, Ngesi reckons it’s because Nyovest is scared of him.

The media personality told IOL Entertainment: “I will fight anyone, even Big Zulu, but they’re avoiding me because they’re scared of me.”

In a string of appeals to Nyovest, Ngesi posted: “I’ve been trending for 3 days because you guys want me to fight @casspernyovest .. While you’re at it, please watch @WomanKingMovie!”

Tweeps are calling for Ngesi’s offer to be taken up by Nyovest and they are even betting on Ngesi to “open a can of whip ass” on him.

Recently, Nyovest and rapper Priddy Ugly took to the ring at Celeb City in Pretoria in what could possibly be the shortest match witnessed in the series of challenges by Nyovest.

In just the first round, he sent Priddy Ugly packing when he won the long anticipated match against the fellow hip hop muso.

Nyovest said: “I respect Priddy Ugly. This was an easy fight to make. Everyone I wanted to fight had so many excuses. This guy didn’t care about the weight, didn’t care about the time, he just said yes. And I respect him for that.”

Still savouring his victory, Nyovest took to Twitter to call out AKA to the next challenge.

Tweeps also suggested Ngesi fight Clint Brink but Ngesi is clearly targeting certain individuals while reminding his components that he will not back down.

Ngesi said: Clint is a great guy and we both have been fighting for years. That would be an epic fight with no bad blood. But I want Cassper or Big Zulu to come fight me.

“I have been calling the out for a long time but they are scared that’s why they never replied. I even released a video of me boxing in heels and I said I will even fight them in heels.“

