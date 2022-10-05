Siv Ngesi is revved up to get into the ring with Cassper Nyovest

Known for his controversial Tweets and fiery commentary, Siv Ngesi is on a mission to get into the boxing ring with rapper Cassper Nyovest but his request is being ignored by the star. Not going down without a fight and putting up one for days, Ngesi reckons it’s because Nyovest is scared of him.

The media personality told IOL Entertainment: “I will fight anyone, even Big Zulu, but they’re avoiding me because they’re scared of me.” In a string of appeals to Nyovest, Ngesi posted: “I’ve been trending for 3 days because you guys want me to fight @casspernyovest .. While you’re at it, please watch @WomanKingMovie!” Iv been trending for 3 days because you guys want me to fight @casspernyovest .. While you’re at it ,please watch @WomanKingMovie! — Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) October 5, 2022 Tweeps are calling for Ngesi’s offer to be taken up by Nyovest and they are even betting on Ngesi to “open a can of whip ass” on him.

cassper don’t want those hands from siv ngesi man. that guy will knock you out and do some fruity shit. — ً (@oozyooh) October 3, 2022 Cassper is not afraid of Siv Ngesi. It's having to answer questions about Sivanna should he lose, that's more daunting.



Whatever you do, you never lose to a girl. pic.twitter.com/90z6jNSZuy — King Mfanelo (@Mfanelo) October 4, 2022 We’d all pay premium dollar to see Siv Ngesi open a can of ass whooping on Cassper. — Khwezi 👨🏾‍💻 (@Khwezi_bass) October 3, 2022 Recently, Nyovest and rapper Priddy Ugly took to the ring at Celeb City in Pretoria in what could possibly be the shortest match witnessed in the series of challenges by Nyovest. In just the first round, he sent Priddy Ugly packing when he won the long anticipated match against the fellow hip hop muso. Nyovest said: “I respect Priddy Ugly. This was an easy fight to make. Everyone I wanted to fight had so many excuses. This guy didn’t care about the weight, didn’t care about the time, he just said yes. And I respect him for that.”

Still savouring his victory, Nyovest took to Twitter to call out AKA to the next challenge. I really want the AKA fight but knowing the little scared baby he is , he is going to run until until and avoid this topic. We all know he is scared of me so the question is for Cassper Nyovest. Who’s next ? Who would yall like to see me fight next? #CasspervsPriddyUgly — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) October 3, 2022 Tweeps also suggested Ngesi fight Clint Brink but Ngesi is clearly targeting certain individuals while reminding his components that he will not back down. I ain’t afraid of no one.. @ClintOnTheBrink isn’t the one talking big with everyone! Love the guy and a fight with him and I would be an incredible war! But knocking out C or B would make me so much happier https://t.co/FysKjwH8ch — Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) October 3, 2022 Ngesi said: Clint is a great guy and we both have been fighting for years. That would be an epic fight with no bad blood. But I want Cassper or Big Zulu to come fight me.

