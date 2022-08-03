Siv Ngesi labels Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership ‘shameful’

Actor and comedian Siv Ngesi has criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership style, labelling him “spineless and shameful”. Taking to Twitter this week, Ngesi who doesn’t mince his words, took a jab at Ramaphosa.

Story continues below Advertisement

He wrote: “Dear @CyrilRamaphosa, your spineless and indecisive style of leadership is shameful! You have had so many moments to stand up and you have failed!” Dear @CyrilRamaphosa , your spineless and indecisive style of leadership is shameful! You have had so many moments to stand up and you have failed! — Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) August 3, 2022 Many South Africans have, in recent times, questioned Ramaphosa’s leadership style, while others even recommended that he vacate office. In recent months, even years, South Africans were forced to dig deeper into their pockets to fork out more for fuel, food and electricity among other things.

Let’s not even talk about the various stages of load shedding and the negative impact of these blackouts and the surge of gender-based violence in the country is evidence of South Africa being the rape capital of the world. Ngesi’s tweet comes just a day after he slammed Police Minister Bheki Cele, and referred to him as a “monster”, following his controversial statement regarding the recent gang rape of young women in Mogale City. “Dear women , you’re on your own! This is said by the monster (I mean) minister of police! ANC needs to fu** off!,” tweeted Ngesi.

Story continues below Advertisement

Dear women , you’re on your own! This is said by the monster (I mean) minister of police! ANC needs to fuck off! pic.twitter.com/lJhWwaXBvm — Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) August 2, 2022 The eight women who were raped were part of a crew filming a music video in the Krugersdorp mining dumps. The filming crew were also robbed of their equipment during the ordeal. “One woman was raped by 10 men, one by eight, one by six, (another) by four… three… the one 19-year-old was lucky if it is luck … (she) was raped by one man,” said Cele during his interview with Thulasizwe Simelane and Sally Burdett on eNCA.

Story continues below Advertisement