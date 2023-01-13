Siv Ngesi mocks ‘educated young ANC supporters’

Actor Sivuyile “Siv” Ngesi has always been opinionated, but his recent post on Twitter has ruffled some young feathers. The “Women King” actor took to the social media platform to mock educated young South Africans who support the African National Party (ANC).

Over the years the ANC has had its fair share of problems and some Mzansi citizens have lost all hope in the ruling political party, blaming them for the country’s fragile state which includes high fuel prices, poor service delivery and economic downfalls, and their aggression has gotten worse with the scheduled stage six load shedding and the recent announcement of an 18.7% increase in electricity tariffs. He wrote: “Imagine being an educated young South African and wearing an ANC T shirt with pride!” Imagine being an educated young South African and wearing an ANC T shirt with pride! — Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) January 12, 2023 Ngesi’s tweet was an indirect jab for young South African to vote for a different political party in the 2024 national elections.

Young people took to the comments to react. @MpandeM wrote: “We love the ANC⚫🟢🟡We will wear those ANC Tshirts✊🏿.” We love the ANC⚫🟢🟡We will wear those ANC Tshirts✊🏿 — Mbulelo Mpande (@MpandeM) January 13, 2023 @t9s6e8bo wrote: “Infact it's nothing to imagine, because it should be like that. Anti ANC proponents misdirect their efforts at the ANC, instead of Capitalism where resources are less than the population needs. Educated young people know this, hence they are wiser to wear an ANC T-SHIRT.”

