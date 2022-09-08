Siv Ngesi says grief made him lose weight

Tweeps came out in support of media personality Sivuyile “Siv” Ngesi as he opened up about his recent weight loss. Ngesi tweeted: “So heartbroken I’m losing weight … I would have never thought it could get so bad! 😢”

So heartbroken I’m losing weight …. I would have never thought it could get so bad! 😢 — Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) September 6, 2022 On August 12, Ngesi announced the death of his 67-year-old mom, Zanele Jaqueline Ngesi on Twitter. Given his close bond with his mom, Ngesi has been finding it difficult to cope since her death. Three days after her death, the DAM actor expressed his feelings in a short video clip on his Instagram Stories.

He said: “Today was a good day. I haven't cried, which is a change, but I do feel hollow and empty, and nothing seems like it matters. “It is weird because I had a good day, now I have guilt like I loved my mother less because I didn't have a bad day today. “The mourning process is going. It's a bit of a roller-coaster ride, but I just want to say, I'm burying my mother on Thursday, (nothing) never ever prepares you for that, but I loved her too much for her to have to bury me, so I'll take this.

“But it's not easy. I'll never be the same again.” Ngesi recently shared another hurdle when he said he feels “sadness and jealousy” when seeing people walking with their mothers. When I see people walking with their mothers, I feel a deep sense of sadness and jealousy! #grief — Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) August 29, 2022 Sometimes tears just flow without warning! #ripmom — Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) August 28, 2022 Tweeps showed love to Ngesi following his recent Twitter post.

@rosquared911 wrote: “ I don't think it's ever easy, I believe they stay with us watching over us and pushing us in the right direction, just listen, feel and you may find comfort in their presence☮️❤️” “Losing a parent is never easy - take your time to feel what you need to,” added @terrybear6. @liannekog tweeted: “Sending loads of hugs. But please make sure you look after yourself as well, she wouldn’t have wanted you to neglect your own care. 💜💜”

