Siv Ngesi's fiery post about Taariq Jaftha sparks public reaction

South African TV personality and actor Siv Ngesi recently expressed his frustration with Nadia Jaftha's brother, Taariq Jaftha, in a fiery social media post. Known for being outspoken, Ngesi did not hold back, making it clear he is “gatvol” of the influencer's sibling.

Taariq has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons this year. Back in February, the controversial TikToker, who is in a polygamous marriage with three wives, sparked outrage over allegations of domestic abuse. Reports also surfaced accusing him of keeping his partners under duress. These allegations only fuelled public criticism of his behaviour, which many described as deeply troubling. In May, the situation escalated when Taariq had his five children removed from his care following allegations of abuse and neglect. The authorities reportedly intervened after serious concerns about the children's well-being were raised.

Adding to the backlash, Taariq's TikTok rants have not gone unnoticed. His videos have been called out for their homophobic and religiously discriminatory content, leaving many questioning the platform he uses to spread such views. It seems Taariq’s actions were the last straw for Ngesi, who took to Facebook to air his grievances. In a post the “Yoh! Christmas” actor wrote: “The only person I want to destroy in the boxing ring! I would make it slow and painful!

“I don’t want to beat him, I need to hurt him! Someone pass it on to him and let’s make it happen! He has been threatening and name-calling for years now!” Mzansi flooded the comment section with opinions. One Facebook user wrote: “Siv darling, you cannot entertain that mind. He needs help. He needs urgent help. And someone needs to understand the urgency hereof.” Another wrote: “On behalf of Cape Town, we endorse your recommendation💯💪.”