Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce leaves Mzansi heartbroken

Siya and Rachel Kolisi, South Africa's celebrated couple, have announced their divorce after more than a decade together, leaving fans heartbroken and calling for a national intervention. The two-time Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks captain and the media personality have two children, Nicholas Siyamthanda and Keziah together. They also adopted Siya’s younger siblings Liyema and Liphelo, after their mother died in 2009.

In a joint statement released on social media on Tuesday, October 22, Rachel and Siya announced their split. They wrote: “We wanted to share some important news with you. After much reflection and open conversations, we have mutually decided to end our marriage. This decision comes from a place of love, respect and understanding that this is the best path forward for both of us.” They added: “While our relationship as a couple is changing, we remain great friends and committed partners in raising our children with the same love and care they've always known. We will also continue working together on the foundation that means so much to us,

“We are grateful for the love, understanding and support you've shown us, and we kindly ask for your respect as we navigate this transition. “With gratitude and love, Siya and Rachel.” Many have since taken to social media to express their heartbreak over the split. This included @paballo_patsa who wrote on X: “President Ramaphosa better call a family meeting to meditate between Siya & Rachel Kolisi. Phela this is a national crisis.”

The sentiment was shared by @Kgotla_mosiapo, who posted: “I think Cyril Ramaphosa should contact Rassie Erasmus and ask a few other elders to go visit the Kolisi clan. A serious national intervention is needed with this one.” @mvsofunwa added: “As South Africans we demand Rachel and Siya to fix things. We will find them the best marriage therapists. Divorce is hereby rejected.” @madam___speaker commented: “I’ve never been this heartbroken by strangers on the internet Not Rachel and Siya Kolisi .”

@Jabu_Macdonald also wrote: “Whoever is in charge of relationships must step down immediately! First it was Kelvin Momo and Babalwa M and now Siya and Rachel Kolisi.” Siya and Rachel Kolisi are getting a divorce. Picture: Instagram Siya, who has often described Rachel as his rock and biggest supporter, met the 34-year-old at a dinner party in Stellenbosch in the Western Cape back in 2012. They adopted Siya’s siblings in 2014 when they were financially stable to support them after they bounced around from orphanages to foster homes for years following their mother’s death.

In September 2015, Rachel gave birth to their son, Nicholas Siyamthanda. In December that year, Siya asked Rachel to marry him during a helicopter ride over Cape Town and a year later, they officially tied the knot. Their daughter was then born in 2017. In 2019 and in 2023, Siya led the Springboks to victory in the Rugby World Cup, with his family firmly behind him.