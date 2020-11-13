Siya Kolisi to receive brand new award at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards

South African Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi will receive a special award at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards. For the first time an “African Trailblazer of the Year” category has been established and the award recognises local charity work in Africa. Kolisi, who led the Springboks to victory at the Rugby World Cup in 2019 is being recognised for his extraordinary work off the sporting field with the launch of Kolisi Foundation earlier this year. Kolisi Foundation was established by husband and wife duo Siya and Rachel with the aim to change the narrative for disadvantaged and vulnerable communities in South Africa, as well as help victims of gender-based violence. Their Foundation was months away from its official launch when the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

Realising that people needed help more than ever, they immediately decided to launch in March to try and alleviate extreme poverty, mentor underprivileged youth and promote equality.

Kolisi said that he was truly honoured to receive the “African Trailblazer of the Year” award.

“There are people across the continent doing the most incredible work and to be recognised as ’African Trailblazer of the Year’ is very humbling.

“During the lockdown I was able to see first-hand the contributions people make to better the local communities so I would like to dedicate this award to every one of them.

“I am proud of what Kolisi Foundation has been able to achieve in light of the global pandemic but there is so much more to do.

“This is only the beginning. Thank you E!,” said Kolisi.

The E! People’s Choice Awards will be broadcast live from The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday, November 15, starting with “Live From The Red Carpet” at 2am and the ceremony itself at 4am.

Both will be repeated throughout the following day on Monday, November 16, on E! (DStv Channel 124).