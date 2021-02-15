Siya Kolisi’s Valentine’s Day message to Rachel Kolisi will warm your heart

While Siya Kolisi’s on the cusp of a major career move as he prepares to leave the Stormers and Western Province after 11 years, to possibly join the Sharks, the rugby superstar scored on the romance front with his Happy Valentine’s Day message to wife Rachel Kolisi. The Springbok captain shared a photograph of the couple during a beach vacation with a cute caption that read: “My Valantyontyo.” The message was accompanied by a heart emoji to signify his love for his wife, and folded hands as an expression of gratitude to the love of his life. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siya Kolisi (@siya_kolisi_the_bear) To which Mrs Kolisi replied with heart emojis. The pair met at a dinner party in Stellenbosch back in 2012.

They started off as friends but the young beauty had won Kolisi’s heart, and he asked her out.

“I knew I liked her and had to tell her,” said Kolisi.

He added: “It was scary. I asked her to lunch and that’s when I told her. She played hard to get in the beginning but eventually admitted it as well.

“The rest is history. We have a beautiful family and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, share two children: son Nicholas Siyamthanda and daughter Keziah.

The Kolisi's have since become Mzansi’s favourite couple.

In 2020, the duo were crowned the country’s most stylish couple at the SA Style Awards in Sandton.

Still, on the subject of love, local stars including Lasizwe, Khanyi Mbau, Lerato Kganyago, Tino Chinyani and AKA also gave fans a glimpse of how they celebrated their Valentines Day with their loved ones.

Below are several highlights from the Valentine’s Day weekend.

Khanyi Mbau and her new man Kudzai Terrence Mushonga

Khanyi Mbau posted video clip of her new man Kudzai Terrence Mushonga, surprising her with a hotel room filled with roses.

The couple were later serenaded by a violinist and a saxophone player while Mushonga showered her with gifts.

Lerato Kganyago and her husband Thami Ndlela.

Metro FM presenter Lerato Kganyago’s husband, Thami Ndlela, went all out by booking the FNB stadium just for his wife to be serenaded by her music idol, Zonke.

This Is Really Beautiful Lerato Kganyogo Deserve All The Best ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ #leratokganyago @Leratokganyago ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/1xpEl3Vouk — Mokoena ❤️ (@LeboMashia) February 14, 2021

Social media sensation, Lasizwe Damduza, also debuted his new bae as the pair enjoyed their first Valentines Day.

Model Tino Chinyani shared loved up snaps of him and his partner, actress Simz Ngema, simply captioning the post: “A Valentine like no other.”

AKA shared a picture of him and his girlfriend Nelli Tembe smooching on a couch. He captioned the image: “Two🐴 Ponytail’s ... one love. ❤️”