Siyabonga Zubane to be remembered at memorial service

Family, friends and fans of Siyabonga Zubane will host a public memorial service this afternoon in honour of the young actor’s life.

Speaking to IOL Lifestyle, Zubane’s aunt, Nomvula Nsutsha, said: “The memorial service will be held at the Joburg Theatre, on Thursday, May 12, at 2pm. “The funeral service will then take place at the Klipfontein Community Hall on Sunday, May 15. The time (funeral service) is yet to be confirmed.” Zubane, who played Sdumo on Mzansi Magic’s popular series “Gomora”, died on Saturday at his home in Soweto, sending shockwaves throughout the country. He was 23.

Shirley Adonisi, director at Mnet, confirmed the devastating news of Zubane’s untimely death in a statement. “We are saddened about the passing of Siyabonga Zubane. His debut TV role in 2017 was Bhungezi on ‘Isibaya’. “Recently, hewas Sdumo on ‘Gomora’. We'd like to extend our condolences to Siyabonga's family. His contribution to the TV industry will be treasured,” read the statement.

Though the family have not yet revealed the cause of Zubane’s death, it is alleged that the youngster died of suicide, marking the third suicide in the entertainment industry this year. In February, hip hop icon Rikhado ‘Riky Riky’ Makhado reportedly died by suicide. His death comes just a month after thespian Patrick Shai also died of suicide at his home in Soweto. Both Makhado and Shai battled with depression for many years.

Zubane’s first TV role was on cameo role on Mzansi Magic telenovela Isibaya in 2017. In a recent interview with Drum, the Alexandra township born star said his feature on “Isibaya” gave him the experience he needed as a young actor. “I wanted to see and understand what I am getting myself into and experience the real world of acting and not just an audition room, and that experience got me where I am today,” he said.

“I don't even know how much it paid. The agency took it. That did not matter much to me because it was all about getting the experience.” He studied Performing Arts and did dance as a major at the Tshwane University of Technology. “I loved the arts from a young age. I went deep, and I studied dramatic art in high school before going to university.

“However, with my love, talent, and gift, I still have to go through the same route as all actors and performers go, and I have to audition for every role like it’s my first,” he told Drum. Tributes have been pouring in from fans, friends and industry colleagues since the news of his passing broke on social media over the weekend. “I have been waiting for the past 24hours or you to call me and tell me you are just kidding. Still no call. Kubuhlungu Siya. Thank you for leaving a piece of you with me after the scene. I love you mnganam. Phumla,” commented Siphesihle Ndaba, who plays the role of Mazet on “Gomora”.