Sizwe Alakine sets the record straight on Gigi Lamayne relationship rumours

Sizwe Alakine has firmly ended swirling speculation about a romantic relationship with fellow rapper Gigi Lamayne. The gossip ignited after a report from "ZiMoja", alleges that the two were seen together multiple times, including at the popular Kwa Mai Mai eatery in downtown Johannesburg, while filming an episode for a TV show.

The report hinted at a growing romance, noting that the duo appeared comfortable with each other and had been "seeing each other for several months." An anonymous source remarked: "They make sense as a couple. They get along and they both love music," further fuelling speculation. However, Alakine was quick to rebut the claims publicly, taking to social media to express his disbelief.

"Kwa Mai Mai??? No ways. I think we need another source close to the relationship for this rumour," he tweeted. "Me & Gigi been to Saints, Solo, Signature & even my parents' place for Kota’s… & the source chose Kwa Mai Mai?? I say we pause this rumour till we get spotted in better places," he added. Kwa Mai Mai???



No ways. I think we need another source close to the relationship for this rumour.



Me & Gigi been to Saints, Solo, Signature & even my parents place for Kota’s… & the source chose Kwa Mai Mai??



I say we pause this rumour till we get spotted in better places 💁🏾 https://t.co/fhTle0ZtcJ

Lamayne also addressed the speculation through her own X account, dismissing the claims with a brief, "Not Kwa Mai Mai". She even promoted her upcoming event, hinting they would be seen together there. Further involvement between the two may exist in the form of a collaborative project. Sources suggest the two music lovers are working on a song together, though no official details have emerged. Alakine, focusing on his solo career, recently released "Dali" in collaboration with SjavaDaDeejay on Friday, October 25, featuring Scott's Maphuma.