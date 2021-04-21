Sizwe Dhlomo asks people to keep AKA in their prayers

Following the funeral of Anele “Nellie“ Tembe last week, radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo has asked that people keeping praying for AKA and the Tembe family.

Mzansi was left shocked following the news of the “Fela in Versace“ rapper’s fiancée’s death earlier this month.

Tembe died after an incident at the Pepper Club hotel in Cape Town.

The funeral was streamed on YouTube on Friday and his fans showed their support for AKA online.

Taking to Twitter earlier this week, Sizwe said: “Guys... just a reminder to please continue to keep Kiernan & the Tembe family in your prayers. “

Palesa “Pali” Tembe, Nellie’s sister, also made a heartfelt post over the weekend where she paid tribute to her sister.

In the Instagram post, Pali shared several photos of family outings with Nellie, along with a video of the funeral programme.

The caption read: “Yesterday we said good bye, but this morning strangely feels like a new beginning.

“You moved us in ways you’ll never know. Your honesty, our late-night calls, family trips together and you just laughing at me every time I “flopped” (your words, not mine 🙄) I’ll miss it all.

“But for now, God’s got you my sweet angel. P.S: please hug aunt Lulu for me and mom. I miss you - we miss you. ’Angels protect you, and heaven accepts you’ - Drake (words from your fave).”