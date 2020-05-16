Sizwe Dhlomo calls AKA an 'awful business person' while defending him

Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo has come out to defend rapper AKA while still calling him an awful businessman.

This comes as the conversation around how AKA supposedly took a loss with the Reebok SneAKA deal he had.

AKA revealed how Reebok allegedly did not pay him any money or royalties for the collaboration on the custom-made sneaker.





When one Twitter user called AKA a "fraud", Sizwe stepped in to defend him.





The media personality turned entrepreneur explained that AKA was an amazing artist but admitted that the rapper could have done better in handling his earnings properly.





"He’s not a fraud, he’s one of the most talented musicians SA has ever seen, but he’s an awful business person and his story regarding his career earnings and what’s due to him is tragic," he said.

Reebok says that earlier this year, the company communicated to AKA that due to a shift in their strategy, they would not be able to renew his ambassador contract and discussed a new way to work with him in the future.





The company said it was disappointed that it had to hear about the issues raised by AKA on social media.





The full statement reads: "Reebok is aware of the claims made by South African rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, known as AKA, on Twitter where he has stated non-payment for the brand collaboration of his custom made Reebok SneAKA.





"In October 2019, we executed a successful launch of the Reebok SneAKA. Upon entering into the relationship, both parties were happy with the agreement, and the terms of the launch were not disputed.





"Reebok met all of our contractual obligations related to the launch. Earlier this year, Reebok communicated with AKA and his management that due to a shift in strategy, we would not be able to renew his contract as an ambassador for the brand.





"However, we did discuss a new approach of working with AKA. Reebok is thus very disappointed to be learning of the issues raised on social media, as we believed the relationship to still be on a strong footing to negotiate potential future deals."

When another user said that AKA should do business with Sizwe, he said: "Well there’s no business we can do together but I’ve got love for the dude & where I could, I’ve always advised him".Reebok has issued a statement to IOL Entertainment stating that the collaboration was successfully launched last year and that they fulfilled all their contractual obligations related to this.