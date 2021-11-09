Sizwe Dhlomo calls Cassper Nyovest the G.O.A.T

Sizwe Dhlomo has never shied away from expressing his admiration for Cassper Nyovest. The two have maintained a bromance of note over the years, with Sizwe often giving Cassper props for various milestones in his career and jumping in to defend him when he's come under fire.

On Sunday night, after fans claimed to notice that the "Siyathandana" rapper was blocking anyone who claimed Sizwe was richer than him, Sizwe stepped in to defend his bro once again. The media personality and businessman wasn't having it when someone tweeted him, "Someone told Cassper that you have more money than him and he blocked that person." Sizwe responded, "No, he blocked him because you guys are always disrespecting him & to be quite honest, he’s right.

“Cassper is the greatest of his generation, what you cats should do is learn from him." No, he blocked him because you guys are always disrespecting him & to be quite honest, he’s right. Cassper is the greatest of his generation, what you cats should do is learn from him. https://t.co/4YLcBZiuHZ — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) November 7, 2021 That tweet has since sparked a conversation about whether or not Cassper really is the G.O.A.T (Greatest of All Time), with tweeps chiming in to offer their opinions. On face value, there is definitely a case to be made for Cassper being the greatest of this generation and, perhaps, of all-time.

Since bursting on to the scene with the Okmalumkoolkat-assisted single, "Gusheshe" in 2013, the rapper has amassed a host of unprecedented accolades and milestones. "Gusheshe" was followed by a trio of hard-hitting singles "Doc Shebeleza", "Tsibip" and "Phumakim", which firmly launched Cassper into a nationwide star. He's since won numerous Metro FM Awards (Metros), South African Music Awards (Samas) and South African Hip Hop Awards (Sahhas).

He also famously became the first local artist to fill up The Dome, before he went on to perform to massive crowds at Moses Mabhida, Orlando Stadium, FNB Stadium and Royal Bafokeng Stadium. More recently, the rapper has been very vocal about his desire to become SA's first musician billionaire. In pursuit of this goal, a few months ago he announced that he'd be launching his own liquor brand, Billiato.