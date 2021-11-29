Sizwe Dhlomo fires back at Unathi Nkayi by releasing audio of argument and emails

The public fallout between media personalities Sizwe Dhlomo and Unathi Nkayi is far from over. In the latest development, Sizwe hit back at Unathi by sharing email threads and audio recordings from what transpired between the two of them that led to Unathi’s axing at Kaya 959.

Sizwe’s move comes after Unathi broke her silence last week, slamming claims that gender-based violence had anything to do with her sudden dismissal from the radio station. In a video she posted on Instagram, Unathi said that she has been silenced by the radio station. “The only matter I will address because it is very important to me is the theme of GBV that keeps coming up.

“This all started when Sizwe made reference to GBV in South Africa in one of his many posts about me, but GBV had nothing to do with the matter, I never alleged at any time that Sizwe committed any act of gender-based violence against me, Sizwe knows this, Kaya 959 knows this,” she said. The star said that when Sizwe made the comments she felt compelled to speak up. “For the record, Sizwe and I both submitted in writing allegations against each other.

“Some founded and some were found not to be, from both of us. I have handed the matter against Kaya to handle legally. “In closing, Sizwe and I are not friends,” she said. Taking to Twitter, Sizwe said that he was “going to let this go”.

“I was going to let this go because I felt that she had suffered enough. “However, I am now left with no choice but to expose the extent to which she has lied and pursue further legal action. I hate that it has to come to this,” he tweeted. I was going to let this go because I felt that she had suffered enough. However I am now left with no choice but to expose the extent to which she has lied and pursue further legal action. I hate that it has to come to this. 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) November 26, 2021 He then shared audio recordings and emails to corroborate his side of the story and said he would pursue legal action against Unathi.