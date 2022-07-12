Sizwe Dhlomo gives Anele Mdoda her flowers

Feeling nostalgic, Dhlomo wrote a thread in which he shared exactly how much Mdoda helped him at the start of his career, teaching him the ins and outs of on-air broadcasting.

He wrote: “I had met @Anele at 5fm, the year prior & she spent some months coaching me about what she knew about radio. Every evening, Scoop & I would do a mock show & I’d drop off a copy at her house. She’d listen, make notes & the following day I’d go back in & execute.”

He continued: “We did this for a full month, leading up to our show … (Anyone that’s ever worked with me will tell you how pedantic I am)… On the last day of the mock shows, @Anele gave me this plate. I kept it (I keep everything) and we started our show.”

He ended by saying that years later he still looks at the plate and smiles.