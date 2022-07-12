Sizwe Dhlomo gives Anele Mdoda her flowers

Local radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo took to Twitter to hand popular 947 radio presenter and TV host Anele Mdoda her flowers.
Feeling nostalgic, Dhlomo wrote a thread in which he shared exactly how much Mdoda helped him at the start of his career, teaching him the ins and outs of on-air broadcasting.
He wrote: “I had met @Anele at 5fm, the year prior & she spent some months coaching me about what she knew about radio. Every evening, Scoop & I would do a mock show & I’d drop off a copy at her house. She’d listen, make notes & the following day I’d go back in & execute.”
I had met @Anele at 5fm, the year prior & she spent some months coaching me about what she knew about radio. Every evening, Scoop & I would do a mock show & I’d drop off a copy at her house. She’d listen, make notes & the following day I’d go back in & execute.— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) July 11, 2022
He continued: “We did this for a full month, leading up to our show … (Anyone that’s ever worked with me will tell you how pedantic I am)… On the last day of the mock shows, @Anele gave me this plate. I kept it (I keep everything) and we started our show.”
We did this for a full month, leading up to our show… (Anyone that’s ever worked with me will tell you how pedantic I am)… On the last day of the mock shows, @Anele gave me this plate. I kept it (I keep everything) and we started our show. pic.twitter.com/oW1ewy3VeJ— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) July 11, 2022
He ended by saying that years later he still looks at the plate and smiles.
"I took it as my permission to get on the airwaves from one of the greatest in my generation. We were still young then but you could already tell she was going to be something great.”
“Anyway, I love you Nels! To ownership! 🍻 cheers 🥂.”
All these years later, I sometimes look at this plate & smile. I took as my permission to get on the airwaves from one of the greatest in my generation. We were still young then but you could already tell she was going to be something great.— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) July 11, 2022
Anyway, I love you Nels! To ownership! 🍻 cheers 🥂— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) July 11, 2022
Mdoda, who was on a two month hiatus, recently got back to her breakfast show on 947.
During her time off she travelled parts of the world gaining insight into the world of broadcasting.
On her return she was greeted with a surprise party put together by the radio station.