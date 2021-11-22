Sizwe Dhlomo shares more information about Unathi Nkayi 'incident' that got her axed

Local radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo has shared more details around the incident that ended up in Unathi Nkayi being abruptly fired from Kaya 959. Last week, the commercial radio station announced in a statement that the Idols SA judge’s contract was being terminated with immediate effect.

“Nkayi’s contract has ended prematurely due to certain conduct that rendered the relationship intolerable going forward. “Kaya 959 can confirm that certain incidents occurred, which resulted in the breakdown of the trust relationship between the two parties. “The business can further confirm that due process was followed and the decision was therefore made to part ways with Nkayi,” says the statement.

Following this, a report by City Press revealed that Sizwe and Unathi were allegedly involved in an argument which saw the “Idols SA” judge lay a formal complaint with the HR department, claiming that Sizwe was verbally abusive and showed unprofessional conduct for not being on time for his show. Taking to Twitter to tell his side of the story on Sunday, Sizwe said: “Regarding the article in the City Press this morning, I’d just like to state that in the context of GBV in our country and even on the backdrop of Kaya’s history as an organisation, a false abuse claim is not only malicious to those it’s levelled against but it also delegitimises the claims of thousands of victims whose cases fall apart because of lack of evidence. “Such an egregious lie is a highly irresponsible thing!”

it also delegitimises the claims of thousands of victims whose cases fall apart because of lack of evidence. Such an egregious lie is a highly irresponsible thing to do! — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) November 21, 2021 When several fans asked Sizwe what went wrong that led to the argument, he mentioned that everything was fine 20 minutes before the incident and that they did get along. Very good my ninja. We had even spoken 20 mins prior to that incident & it was all laughs & giggles. https://t.co/9Eea5ivPuK — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) November 21, 2021 He also shared that Unathi was the reason he got the job at Kaya 959. He said Unathi was the person who took the matter to the station’s HR department and if the story hadn’t leaked, he wouldn't have addressed it publicly.