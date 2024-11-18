Sizwe Dhlomo spreads Christmas cheer with generous gifts to followers

Christmas came early in the Dhlomo household as media personality Sizwe Dhlomo was in a giving spirit.
The “Kaya FM” presenter showered his X followers with endless gifts and fans were impressed.
It all started when one of his followers asked him for a game console.
“OG, don't you have a gaming console that you aren't using I've wanted one for a while but I can't afford it,” wrote @skelemjive.
And while others tried to shame him for asking, Dhlomo offered more than a console.
“I think I’ve got a PS4 that’s still boxed at home. Do you want it?” he asked.
And then on Monday, November 18, the follower went to Dhlomo’s workplace to collect his new PS4 and was over the moon.
“I just fell on my knees at Kaya FM. S/O [shout out] to the OG @SizweDhlomo can't thank you enough,” said @skelemjive.
Since then, people have been asking Dhlomo for stuff, including drones and perfumes. one lucky follower asked for a Mercedes Benz CLA 200 and, to their surprise, the radio presenter has it and is willing to give it away.
When people asked him why he was doing it and if he had everything, he said that he didn’t mind because he’s got a lot to give but drew the line at alcohol.
“No, but the little I do have is enough to fill my heart with gratitude. So I don’t mind sharing,” he said.