Sizwe Dhlomo spreads Christmas cheer with generous gifts to followers

Christmas came early in the Dhlomo household as media personality Sizwe Dhlomo was in a giving spirit. The “Kaya FM” presenter showered his X followers with endless gifts and fans were impressed.

It all started when one of his followers asked him for a game console. “OG, don't you have a gaming console that you aren't using I've wanted one for a while but I can't afford it,” wrote @skelemjive. And while others tried to shame him for asking, Dhlomo offered more than a console.

“I think I’ve got a PS4 that’s still boxed at home. Do you want it?” he asked. And then on Monday, November 18, the follower went to Dhlomo’s workplace to collect his new PS4 and was over the moon. The PS4 that Sizwe Dhlomo gave to a follower. Picture: X. “I just fell on my knees at Kaya FM. S/O [shout out] to the OG @SizweDhlomo can't thank you enough,” said @skelemjive.