Sizwe Dhlomo suggests Jub Jub and Emtee fix their lacklustre cover art

Controversial media personality and musician Jub Jub announced his return to music on Monday when he shared the cover art for his upcoming collaboration with award-winning rapper Emtee on social media. The single, which drops later this month, is titled “Soldier”.

But the announcement of the upcoming release hasn’t quite gone according to plan for the two artists. Instead of fans expressing their excitement at a collaboration as unique as theirs, all the attention has turned to the lacklustre face mash-up of both artists on the cover art. “Dropping this month 🐐🐐🐐,” shared Jub Jub on Twitter along with the cover art. As tweeps peppered Jub Jub with comments, trolling the artwork, radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo responded to the initial tweet with a suggestion, “Just put a solid black line between the face me merge & this artwork will be fine.”

Just put a solid black line between the face me merge & this artwork will be fine. https://t.co/eEB8vd2HpG — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) May 1, 2023 While some fans felt like the cover art was hopeless, others agreed that Dhlomo’s suggestion might actually come in handy. One fan’s post of a revised version of the cover art with a black line separating the two artist’s faces has been making the rounds on Twitter and has garnered hundreds of retweets and over 600K views. “After I read this 15 times I got it,” shared @realmrumadrive, along with an image of the cover art.

After I read this 15 times I got it. pic.twitter.com/hMoAfmWjl7 — Rumani® (@RealMrumaDrive) May 1, 2023 Jub Jub responded by suggesting that he’d pay anyone who could better the original artwork. “It's crazy how the majority of ya'll think. Anyway, if you think you can do better, show me, and if it's better, I'll pay you for it and use it... hashtag us on #jubjubemtee #soldier (smh).” It's crazy how the majority of ya'll think. Anyway, if you think you can do better, show me, and if it's better, I'll pay you for it and use it... hashtag us on #jubjubemtee #soldier (smh) — Jub Jub (@official_jubjub) May 2, 2023 Earlier in the week, Emtee shared that he’d be releasing a new single alongside Sliqe, Thato Saul and Saudi on Friday. The 30-year-old has been on an impressive feature run over the past year and half that’s seen him work with the likes of Nasty C, Yanga Chief and Chad Da Don.