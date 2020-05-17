Sizwe Dhlomo to AKA: 'I’ll f**k you up for free'

Sizwe Dhlomo hit back at AKA trying to mock him on Sunday and didn't mince his words.

Taking to Twitter, the "Newzroom Afrika " host responded to the "Fela In Versace" rapper trying to mock him for wearing bootleg jeans and driving a tractor.

Which was a jab by AKA mostly likely in retaliation to Sizwe calling him an "awful business person" after his Reebok meltdown this week.

AKA said in his tweet: "Riding tractors & calling people 'ninjas' while wearing bootleg cut jeans ... I’m dead".