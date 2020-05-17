Sizwe Dhlomo to AKA: 'I’ll f**k you up for free'
Sizwe Dhlomo hit back at AKA trying to mock him on Sunday and didn't mince his words.
Taking to Twitter, the "Newzroom Afrika " host responded to the "Fela In Versace" rapper trying to mock him for wearing bootleg jeans and driving a tractor.
Which was a jab by AKA mostly likely in retaliation to Sizwe calling him an "awful business person" after his Reebok meltdown this week.
AKA said in his tweet: "Riding tractors & calling people 'ninjas' while wearing bootleg cut jeans ... I’m dead".
Riding tractors & calling people “ninjas” while wearing bootleg cut jeans 😂😂😂😂😂 ... I’m dead 💀— AKA (@akaworldwide) May 17, 2020
Sizwe responded making it clear he wasn't playing games and said: "I’ll be very direct with you son, mina I’ll f**k you up for free, no need to sign contracts. Then I’ll front you money for legal fees after that."
I’ll be very direct with you son, mina I’ll f**k you up for free, no need to sign contracts. Then I’ll front you money for legal fees after that. https://t.co/OBhmrd2eZy— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) May 17, 2020
Referencing the "Jika" hitmaker's rant about Cassper Nyovest in March, where he claimed a boxing match deal was on the table but Mufasa didn't sign the contract.
Tweeps were shook by Sizwe's direct approach and shared their thoughts online.
My man!!!! Sizwe Dlomo, i knew you wouldn't let this just lie down 😂😂😂😂 awujwayelwe kabi wena— Rebah (@I_am_Rebaona) May 17, 2020
Yoooh guys.h for hectic...😯😂😭🤣🌚🐨☻😏🎤 pic.twitter.com/KsTsyThtsg— stylecandyofficial (@Stylecandii) May 17, 2020
I felt that "I will be very direct with you son". The rest is history. pic.twitter.com/gTicnDweZQ— PapaG (@NtateG1) May 17, 2020
Todays daily News pic.twitter.com/pyDGobGIwh— UmalambaneZN ➐ (@UmalambaneZN) May 17, 2020
Mphinde! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Mlbdpmpudo— Damianos` (@MusaMthunzi) May 17, 2020
🤭🤭🤭Modimo— CaroBaby (@LetsoaloMC) May 17, 2020