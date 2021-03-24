Sizwe Dhlomo wouldn’t leave his wife for sleeping with another man

Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo raised eyebrows this week when he weighed in on a hot topic on social media. The Kaya FM host revealed a lot about where he stood with cheating and relationships. It all started when American YouTuber Derrick Jaxn, who is known for giving relationship advice and has even published relationship books, confessed to cheating on his wife. Derrick trended on Twitter when a video of himself speaking about having an affair was released. In the video, he is joined by his wife, Da’Nai. Many tweeps felt that Da’Nai should have left Derrick for cheating.

They also said she should be embarrassed for sitting next to him while he confesses.

While she defended him, saying she initially fled their union but later decided to stay when she saw a change in him, many were not buying it.

When sports presenter Mpho Letsholonyane tweeted, “Turn the tables on that video. Only Will Smith would sit there quietly. No other man I know would even be in the same town as you, let alone same room,” Sizwe replied, saying: “Lol! I’d stay... I’m not even joking.”

Sizwe’s tweet then started a massive debate on the TL about cheating. While many replied to the star saying he was lying, others believed him.

“Nah, honestly I would. It would depend phela on whether or not she still wants to be with me but I’m certainly not leaving my wife just because she slept with another man if she’s sorry about it. Nope. Real talk,” he backed to Mpho.

Sizwe said that there was a lot he was hoping to do with his wife when he does get married and that he can’t just walk away because of sex.

