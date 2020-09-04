Sizwe Dlomo to Rasta after unveiling Chadwick Boseman’s portrait: Stop embarrassing us

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Popular SA artist Rasta, real name Lebani Sirenje, never ceases to disappoint with his portraits. Rasta is popularly known for his paintings, which are mostly done at celebrity and famous people’s funerals. The Zimbabwean born South African artist Rasta recently painted a portrait of the US actor Chadwick Boseman and once again got the painting wrong. Boseman, who is popularly known for his portrayal of T'Challa in the 2018 blockbuster “Black Panther” passed away last Friday after a long battle with cancer. In honour of the fallen hero, Rasta took to Twitter and Instagram to unveil Boseman’s portrait.

He simply captioned the post:” RIP to the first black Marvel superhero We respect your work @chadwickboseman @MarvelStudios.”

RIP to the first black marvel superhero



We respect your work @chadwickboseman@MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/jlHkunyZ5E — Rasta The Artist (@RastaArtist) September 3, 2020

As expected, peeps were not impressed by with his artwork.

Radio and television presenter Sizwe Dlomo, who doesn’t mince his words, took to Twitter to express his disappointment at the Rasta’s painting.

He told Rasta to stop embarrassing the country.

“Rasta! You even tagged them mara? You’re embarrassing us monna (man)!,” said Dlomo.

🙆🏽‍♂️ Rasta! You even tagged them mara? You’re embarrassing us monna! https://t.co/8CsaRgKyOc — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) September 3, 2020

He continued: “At this point, Rasta is really just wasting paint.”

At this point, Rasta is really just wasting paint. — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) September 3, 2020

Rasta’s painting left confusion on Twitter with many stating that the portrait does not resemble the “Black Panther” star. See below some of the Twitter reactions.

Who's That Rasta.....? Please Be Serious For Once pic.twitter.com/fRazWHDsBC — Phineas Tlhabane (@PhineasTlhaban2) September 3, 2020

That's George Floyd — UmalambaneZN ➐ (@UmalambaneZN) September 3, 2020

Is that the late Soul singer Teddy Pendergrass.. thick wami pic.twitter.com/2948yypWar — Xolani bala (@Xolani59829061) September 3, 2020

😂😂😂I thought is Wesley Snipes 🙆🏽‍♂️ — Gee Spotter (@goitse22104826) September 3, 2020

I thought is Luther Vandross — Zodwa Gladys (@ZodwaG_Thabede) September 3, 2020

I see Lionel Richie though 🤔 — TheLifestyleTourist (@ms_tourist) September 3, 2020

Though the infamous painter gets flak for his not his portraits, Rasta continues to showcase his art. His artwork includes portraits of the living, too.

His recent work of art includes President Cyril Ramaphosa, Metro FM presenter Lerato Kganyago, “The Queen” actress Zenande Mfenyana, power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z and Newzroom Afrka reporter Mbali Thethani.

Below see Thethani’s reveal and judge for yourself.