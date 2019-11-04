Popular Zulu rapper Sjava is taking legal action to defend himself against allegations of abuse made by songbird Lady Zamar.
This comes in the wake of revelations on Twitter last week by Lady Zamar, who accused the "Umama" rapper of verbal and sexual abuse.
In the "Collide" singer's Twitter posts, which she had since deleted, she alleged that her former lover not only abused her, but that he also cheating on her with other women while married. She alleged that she was unaware that the rapper was married and said he had repeated denied being married.
Taking to his Twitter page, Sjava refuted the allegations against him and said he would be taking legal action.
"I am aware of the false allegations relating to abuse & assault contained in tweets by Yamikani Banda (Lady Zamar) on 29 October 2019 and the media articles based on those allegations. On the advice of my legal advisors, I am pursuing the matter through formal legal channels."