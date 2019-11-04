Sjava responds to Lady Zamar’s abuse allegation









Sjava. Picture: Instagram Popular Zulu rapper Sjava is taking legal action to defend himself against allegations of abuse made by songbird Lady Zamar. This comes in the wake of revelations on Twitter last week by Lady Zamar, who accused the "Umama" rapper of verbal and sexual abuse. In the "Collide" singer's Twitter posts, which she had since deleted, she alleged that her former lover not only abused her, but that he also cheating on her with other women while married. She alleged that she was unaware that the rapper was married and said he had repeated denied being married. Taking to his Twitter page, Sjava refuted the allegations against him and said he would be taking legal action. "I am aware of the false allegations relating to abuse & assault contained in tweets by Yamikani Banda (Lady Zamar) on 29 October 2019 and the media articles based on those allegations. On the advice of my legal advisors, I am pursuing the matter through formal legal channels."

I am aware of the false allegations relating to abuse & assault contained in tweets by Yamikani Banda (Lady Zamar) on 29 October 2019 and the media articles based on those allegations. On the advice of my legal advisors, I am pursuing the matter through formal legal channels. — Sjava indlalifa (@Sjava_atm) November 1, 2019

However, Lady Zamar fans weren't did respond positively to his statement and voiced their opinions in his mentions.

Your statement nje, you not the one who wrote this, your PR team wrote for you and obviously who would plead guilty? No one.... this is a PR advice that you were given. Anyway I believe Lady Zamar — ofentse mary mfati (@ofentsefentse16) November 1, 2019

Lol no abuser will admit to his abusive ways... and yes you'll say you'll involve legal channels to make it look like you're innocent. You know you won't do such — Montricia Que (@montricia_lota) November 1, 2019

Ya'll abusers love threatening people with legal action. — Butter (@AyandaMokwana) November 1, 2019

Your statement is weak... — BECAUSE OF MERCY! (@NDOLEE__M) November 1, 2019

'I abused her' said no abuser ever. — Ntomb'ziyotheza. (@Philogynist_) November 1, 2019

All of this transpired after Sjava brought out his wife and mother at his "One Night With Sjava" concert which was hailed as a roaring success by his fans who attended the show on October 27.

Billed as a special one-night-only performance for his fans, the rapper had the Sun Arena at Time Square Casino in Pretoria packed to the brim.

During this show the rappers performed songs from both his albums "Isina Muva" and "Umqhele".