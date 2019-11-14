Sjava has addressed abuse and assault allegations levelled against him, again.

The 'Umama' hitmaker told his followers that he has filed an application for the matter to be heard in the high court.

The issue relates to a lengthy and very revealing Twitter thread penned by his former lover, Lady Zamar, last month.





In it, she revealed the pain she had suffered while in a relationship and alleged that she had been assaulted and abused by Sjava.





Zamar also revealed that she did not know that Sjava was married while they were an item.





Lady Zamar did not name Sjava, but social media users believed she was referring to him especially since she referred to his concert.