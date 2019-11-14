Sjava. Picture: Instagram
Sjava has addressed abuse and assault allegations levelled against him, again. 

The 'Umama' hitmaker told his followers that he has filed an application for the matter to be heard in the high court. 

The issue relates to a lengthy and very revealing Twitter thread penned by his former lover, Lady Zamar, last month. 

In it, she revealed the pain she had suffered while in a relationship and alleged that she had been assaulted and abused by Sjava. 

Zamar also revealed that she did not know that Sjava was married while they were an item. 

Lady Zamar did not name Sjava, but social media users believed she was referring to him especially since she referred to his concert.

“As a final statement on this matter, I write to you as my colleagues, business partners, peers and supporters to inform you that I will not be engaging on matters of assault and abuse levelled against me on social media or any other platform,” Sjava said on social media on Wednesday.

“I have instituted legal proceedings in the high court of SA and as such the matter is now sub judice.”
Earlier this month Sjava broke his silence in a statement that mentioned Lady Zamar and his intentions to pursue the matter through formal legal channels.

“I am aware of the false allegations relating to abuse and assault contained in tweets by Yamikani Banda (Lady Zamar) on 29 October 2019 and the media articles based on those allegations. On the advice of my legal advisers, I am pursuing the matter through formal legal channels.”