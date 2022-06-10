Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Sjava shares his thoughts on what can balance out the Samas

Sjava. Picture: Twitter

Published 33m ago

The nominations for the SA Music Awards (Samas) this week were announced at an event on Tuesday morning at The Garden Venue Boutique Hotel in Randburg.

Musician Sjava entertained guests with a stellar performance that featured some of his top charting classics.

After his performance Sjava shared a few words with the audience and weighed in on what category the awards are missing – a category for the most motivational song.

Sjava explained to TshisaLIVE that adding the category would bring a balance.

“This is a gift, and it’s a gift that God gave us that we make music that motivates. But it looks like those types of songs are never really recognised.

“A dance song will be recognised more than that motivational song and at the end of the day we need that balance, because as much as we need to dance we still need that motivation. So things need to balance more than anything,” Sjava added.

With four Samas under his belt for music that many fans have credited for motivating them during difficult moments in their lives, Sjava could be onto something.

Through his song writing, he tells personal stories that touch on relationships, families and ambition.

When it comes to his thoughts on this year’s nominations, it seems the international award-winning artist is chuffed as all his favourite artists are nominated.

@Sjava_atm said “All my favourite artists are nominated,️” he tweeted.

He had previously shared the sentiment that the judges had a tough task ahead with all the talent that is out there.

“The Sama awards are going to be very interesting this year. With all this talent that’s out there ngiyabazwela those who choose ukuthi who gets to be nominated bazothwala kanzima,” he tweeted.

The awards will be presented at a live event to be broadcast on July 31 on SABC1.

