Sjava. Picture: Instagram

Local rapper Sjava has slammed South African rappers for not using local vernacular during their Sway cyphers on the first day of Castle Lite Unlocks in Johannesburg. The Castle Lite Unlocks festival took place earlier this week with US rappers Meek Mill and Post Malone headlining the two-day affair.

US radio personality Sway also formed part of this year's festival and brought his famed cyphers, when a rapper freestyles over a beat, from his New York radio show.

The Mzansi rappers that took part in the cyphers were Rouge, Moozlie, A Reece, J Molley and The Big Hash.

However, the "Umama" rapper had an issue with the local crew not using vernacular.

Taking to Twitter, Sjava said "So vele at that Meek show yesterday there was not even one rapper that raps in a South African Language at the Sway cyphers".

So vele at that Meek show yesterday there was not even one rapper that raps in a South African Language at the Sway cyphers — Sjava indlalifa (@Sjava_atm) June 18, 2019

Tweeps were divided on the matter with some agreeing with the "Ngempela" rapper's sentiments while others disagreed with him.

@Sjava_atm should calm TF down. .he can rap in zulu all he wants and it's cool but that doesn't give him a right to question other people's art, freedom of choice nikka. .we all do what we wanna do, #U_HearD? 🚮 — #Swollen_Voices (@neo_matete) June 19, 2019

Just cause you rap in English doesn't mean you want to be American. It could mean you what to appeal to the masses. Not all of us are Zulu. Xhosa or what not. English is a common language for all. — MysticalCollectiveDreamer (@WeshyPreshy) June 18, 2019

It's funny how when we all by ourselves here at home with no visitors, we claim to be these proud of our African culture! Vrrrmm vrrrmm sway and meek roll up, your proud African self vanishes! Asali! — Zamantungwa. (@iam_ayamah) June 18, 2019

We always trying to sound American and deny it. pic.twitter.com/oaTBBXcCYY — JnzBeats™ (@JnzBeats) June 18, 2019

Bhuda how can you rap nge vernacular on a international platform? Unless you don't wanna expand. SWAY u international you will never know who's listening.. Maybe Jay z or Drake will watch those clips . Let's think outta the box bhuda — TUNE (@olwetune) June 18, 2019

Maybe same reason this tweet is in English. pic.twitter.com/Eo4oQtJTAV — Mshizinishkov (@Hustla852) June 18, 2019

Sjava was recently featured on the COLORSxSTUDIOS YouTube channel and mostly raps in Zulu.