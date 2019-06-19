Sjava. Picture: Instagram

Local rapper Sjava has slammed South African rappers for not using local vernacular during their Sway cyphers on the first day of Castle Lite Unlocks in Johannesburg. 

The Castle Lite Unlocks festival took place earlier this week with US rappers Meek Mill and Post Malone headlining the two-day affair. 

US radio personality Sway also formed part of this year's festival and brought his famed cyphers, when a rapper freestyles over a beat, from his New York radio show. 

The Mzansi rappers that took part in the cyphers were Rouge, Moozlie, A Reece, J Molley and The Big Hash. 

However, the "Umama" rapper had an issue with the local crew not using vernacular. 

Taking to Twitter, Sjava said "So vele at that Meek show yesterday there was not even one rapper that raps in a South African Language at the Sway cyphers".

Tweeps were divided on the matter with some agreeing with the "Ngempela" rapper's sentiments while others disagreed with him. 

Sjava was recently featured on the COLORSxSTUDIOS YouTube channel and mostly raps in Zulu.